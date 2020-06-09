The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week
Advertising and branding expert Andy Rice talks about the possibility of one big national Covid-19 campaign that many ad companies contribute to, such as the 'Peace Accord' in the 90s.
Hero award: The alcohol industry has published its own guidelines to marketing in the Covid environment, and very responsible self-regulation. No hard-selling techniques.
I think people are probably unaware of the extent how the liquor industry is curbing its natural marketing inclinations in order to support the drive...so for example they promote responsible consumption...all across the board.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Zero award: Verbing used in advertising. She 'birthed' an idea. Vodacom 'gifted' me R100 airtime.
Verbing is an issue that is rife in grammatical circles at the moment...the conversion from a noun to a word... and it gets very ugly - 'gifted'- rather than gave.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
The internet is amazing really because it turned 'friend' into a verb and 'like' into a noun and some people say this is verging on a linguistic crime.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Listen to the entire interview with Andy below.
This article first appeared on 702 : The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week
