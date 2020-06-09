I'm looking for somebody who can sponsor me to fix my eyes, pleads Newlands icon





Boeta is well-known to Cape Town audiences as the charismatic entrepreneur who has been selling ice cream at the Newlands stadium grounds for 55 years.

Boeta’s eyesight is deteriorating and he has been waiting for two years to remove cataracts at a public hospital.

A private hospital quoted him R10 000 for the procedure.

Without any live sports or events taking place in the Mother City, he has been unable to make a living.

He has been living off his old age grant and staying at home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

CapeTalk host John Maytham has accepted several pledges from listeners who want to donate towards the procedure.

I'm looking for somebody who can sponsor me to fix my eyes. Boeta Cassiem

They said it's going to cost me R10,000... I'm a pensioner and I can't afford to have that kind of money. Boeta Cassiem

There's nothing wrong with my health, it's only my eyes. Boeta Cassiem

I miss all my customers and all my fans and my cricket heroes. Boeta Cassiem

I was thinking [if I] sit at home, I'll be a healthy man in the long run. Boeta Cassiem

Listen to his story on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: