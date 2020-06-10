MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place





The Milnerton Flea Market is the biggest market in Cape Town and will soon be reopening once more after having been closed due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to media liaison officer Bruce Tait.

He says the market has some 250 vendors and about 65 casual vendors.

Many of our traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade. Bruce Tait, Media liaison and public relations officer - Milnerton Flea Market

Tait says they have been helping traders with food vouchers as no government help was forthcoming.

It has been a desperate situation. Bruce Tait, Media liaison and public relations officer - Milnerton Flea Market

We did not ask, we told the City we are reopening. Bruce Tait, Media liaison and public relations officer - Milnerton Flea Market

He says no mask no entry and temperature checks will be done. Social distancing will be in place.

He says they will monitor the numbers in the market to make sure social distancing is maintained. The space is a large one, however.

We won't be attracting7000 people on a Sunday like we used to. That's something of the past.

Listen to the interview below: