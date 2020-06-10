MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place
The Milnerton Flea Market is the biggest market in Cape Town and will soon be reopening once more after having been closed due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to media liaison officer Bruce Tait.
He says the market has some 250 vendors and about 65 casual vendors.
Many of our traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade.Bruce Tait, Media liaison and public relations officer - Milnerton Flea Market
Tait says they have been helping traders with food vouchers as no government help was forthcoming.
It has been a desperate situation.Bruce Tait, Media liaison and public relations officer - Milnerton Flea Market
We did not ask, we told the City we are reopening.Bruce Tait, Media liaison and public relations officer - Milnerton Flea Market
He says no mask no entry and temperature checks will be done. Social distancing will be in place.
He says they will monitor the numbers in the market to make sure social distancing is maintained. The space is a large one, however.
We won't be attracting7000 people on a Sunday like we used to. That's something of the past.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
G'ment relying on flimsy scientific evidence to justify continued tobacco ban
Journalist Katherine Child unpacks the government's legal arguments in the forthcoming Fita case against the tobacco ban.Read More
DIRCO doing nothing to help South Africans still stranded overseas - expat
Pippa Hudson meets the South Africans stranded abroad and struggling to return home due to high ticket prices.Read More
Covid-19 positive employees can return to work without follow-up Covid-19 test
Workers who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 no longer have to test negative for the virus before returning to work, according to new rules.Read More
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?
The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
Is it time to reinstate the booze ban?
Since the alcohol ban was lifted hospitals say they're being stretched by patients admitted with alcohol-related injuries.Read More
Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests
Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply).Read More
We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban
Fita wants the lockdown ban on the sale to tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful.Read More
WC gang violence spikes in level 3 lockdown after 'ceasefire used to plan hits'
Conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk says ceasefires are often followed by spikes in executions as gangs regroup and plan hits.Read More
[LISTEN] Is your libido lagging during lockdown?
Sexpert Dr Anthony Smith explains why your libido is likely to have taken a knock during lockdown (and what you can do about it)Read More
Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu
Nehawu claims workers at the hospital are being told not to tell their colleagues when they test positive for Covid-19.Read More