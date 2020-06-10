Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Addressing institutionalized racism in elite schools
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shanaaz Speelman - Director (UWC) at Chamber of Legal Students
Verlie Oosthuizen - Member of the Durban Girl’s College Board of Governors
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SA Tourism business council appeals to government to speed up opening of industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 09:50
Talkers and Callers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Minneapolis vow to disband police department
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enrico Smith
Today at 11:05
Global Entrepreneurship Monitor
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Parklands College Secondary issues apology for slave auction advertised as a "fun" activity for grade 7's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sylvia Steyn
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Latest Local
MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place Bruce Tait says many of their traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade. 10 June 2020 6:57 AM
I'm looking for somebody who can sponsor me to fix my eyes, pleads Newlands icon Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta Cassiem hopes that some of his loyal fans can fund his long-overdue cataract removal... 9 June 2020 6:36 PM
New law raises criminal capacity of children to 12 years The minimum age of criminal capacity of children who have committed an offence has been increased from 10 to 12 years old. 9 June 2020 5:31 PM
View all Local
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
View all Politics
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week. 9 June 2020 7:36 PM
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country. 9 June 2020 7:19 PM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants. 9 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why? The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian. 9 June 2020 3:01 PM
CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now Independent mountain guide Frank Dwyer agrees with the decision by SANParks to close Lion’s Head until further notice. 9 June 2020 12:36 PM
'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself' ICPA Association CEO of Jacie Maiman says quitting smoking requires 3 things: behavioral change, support, and often medication. 9 June 2020 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
Virtual National Arts Festival: 'Lockdown prepared audiences for online viewing' Festival CEO Monica Newton says artists have had to completely reconceptualise the work they've created for the new medium. 5 June 2020 7:00 PM
View all Entertainment
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hand... 8 June 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all World
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place

10 June 2020 6:57 AM
by
Tags:
Cape Town
vendors
traders
level3 lockdown
Milnerton Market
Milnerton Flea Market

Bruce Tait says many of their traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade.

The Milnerton Flea Market is the biggest market in Cape Town and will soon be reopening once more after having been closed due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to media liaison officer Bruce Tait.

He says the market has some 250 vendors and about 65 casual vendors.

Many of our traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade.

Bruce Tait, Media liaison and public relations officer - Milnerton Flea Market

Tait says they have been helping traders with food vouchers as no government help was forthcoming.

It has been a desperate situation.

Bruce Tait, Media liaison and public relations officer - Milnerton Flea Market

We did not ask, we told the City we are reopening.

Bruce Tait, Media liaison and public relations officer - Milnerton Flea Market

He says no mask no entry and temperature checks will be done. Social distancing will be in place.

He says they will monitor the numbers in the market to make sure social distancing is maintained. The space is a large one, however.

We won't be attracting7000 people on a Sunday like we used to. That's something of the past.

Listen to the interview below:

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

200429-ndz-edjpg

G'ment relying on flimsy scientific evidence to justify continued tobacco ban

9 June 2020 5:16 PM

Journalist Katherine Child unpacks the government's legal arguments in the forthcoming Fita case against the tobacco ban.

Read More arrow_forward

OR Tambo International Airport

DIRCO doing nothing to help South Africans still stranded overseas - expat

9 June 2020 4:21 PM

Pippa Hudson meets the South Africans stranded abroad and struggling to return home due to high ticket prices.

Read More arrow_forward

Empty office space covid-19 coronavirus lockdown 123rfbusiness 123rf

Covid-19 positive employees can return to work without follow-up Covid-19 test

9 June 2020 3:37 PM

Workers who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 no longer have to test negative for the virus before returning to work, according to new rules.

Read More arrow_forward

don't panic.jpg

Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?

9 June 2020 3:01 PM

The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian.

Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

Is it time to reinstate the booze ban?

9 June 2020 2:16 PM

Since the alcohol ban was lifted hospitals say they're being stretched by patients admitted with alcohol-related injuries.

Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests

9 June 2020 1:10 PM

Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply).

Read More arrow_forward

smoking-2889419-640jpg

We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban

9 June 2020 1:02 PM

Fita wants the lockdown ban on the sale to tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful.

Read More arrow_forward

141121-Gangs-Cops2.jpg

WC gang violence spikes in level 3 lockdown after 'ceasefire used to plan hits'

9 June 2020 12:29 PM

Conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk says ceasefires are often followed by spikes in executions as gangs regroup and plan hits.

Read More arrow_forward

Sex

[LISTEN] Is your libido lagging during lockdown?

9 June 2020 12:00 PM

Sexpert Dr Anthony Smith explains why your libido is likely to have taken a knock during lockdown (and what you can do about it)

Read More arrow_forward

171114grooteschuurhospitaljpg

Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu

9 June 2020 11:37 AM

Nehawu claims workers at the hospital are being told not to tell their colleagues when they test positive for Covid-19.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 positive employees can return to work without follow-up Covid-19 test

Business

Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu

Local

We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban

Local

EWN Highlights

JMPD 'probing' five police involved in Khosa’s death following Ipid report

10 June 2020 7:24 AM

Eastern Cape needs the alcohol ban back - Premier

10 June 2020 6:43 AM

The future of flying: face masks, health checks and long check-ins

10 June 2020 6:26 AM

