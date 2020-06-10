Groote Schuur Hospital is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff - WC Health

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Minister fundraising for family of suicide victim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Angela Barnard
Today at 15:10
UFS professor part of history after COVID-19 RNA is extracted from various sewage samples
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 must be used to disrupt long-term mortality trends – and radically improve our education system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr David Harrison - CEO at DG Murray Trust
Today at 15:40
How badly has opening the sale of alcohol affected the trauma units?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 15:50
#UnapologeticallyAsian makes itself heard in online video
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Warren Ho
Today at 16:10
Breezy proposal for mothballed Saldanha Steel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Pickford - wildlife photographer and environmental author
Today at 16:20
Informal food traders and the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Wegerif - Lecturer in Development Studies, in the Department of Anthropology and Archaeology at UP
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza dies of 'cardiac arrest' at 55
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 17:20
Hope for pangolins as protection boosted in China
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helena Atkinson - Conservation Projects Manager at Pangolin SA
Today at 17:46
Hatchetman Live on Thursday night live at 6pm!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jono Tait
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Where to from here? Dismantling systemic racism in South Africa's elite schools Refilwe Moloto chairs a panel discussion looking at ways to tackle institutionalized racism in the country's top schools. 10 June 2020 11:58 AM
[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing. 10 June 2020 11:53 AM
Labour inspectors shut down parts of Tygerberg Hospital Parts of Tygerberg Hospital were temporarily closed this week after labour inspectors conducted an inspection of the health facili... 10 June 2020 10:48 AM
View all Local
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why? The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian. 9 June 2020 3:01 PM
CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now Independent mountain guide Frank Dwyer agrees with the decision by SANParks to close Lion’s Head until further notice. 9 June 2020 12:36 PM
'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself' ICPA Association CEO of Jacie Maiman says quitting smoking requires 3 things: behavioral change, support, and often medication. 9 June 2020 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
Virtual National Arts Festival: 'Lockdown prepared audiences for online viewing' Festival CEO Monica Newton says artists have had to completely reconceptualise the work they've created for the new medium. 5 June 2020 7:00 PM
View all Entertainment
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hand... 8 June 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Groote Schuur Hospital is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff - WC Health

10 June 2020 9:13 AM
by
Tags:
Nehawu
Groote Schuur hospital
COVID-19
PPE
Safety measures

Western Cape Department of Health's Dr Keith Cloete says R11 million was spent on PPE for Groote Schuur Hospital in April alone.

On Tuesday, Refilwe Moloto spoke to the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) who has accused the Western Cape Health Department of not complying with Covid-19 regulations.

RELATED: Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu

Hospital workers staged a protest outside the healthcare facility on Monday over a number of health and safety concerns.

Refilwe speaks to Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape Department of Health, about the claims made by Nehawu that health workers are being unfairly treated at Groote Schuur Hospital.

It is quite unfortunate because what was portrayed to you was not factually correct and it is disappointing that we can have those kinds of views aired without the right to reply at the moment that it happens.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

He says especially in these difficult times, the kind of picture painted by Nehawu can be very damaging.

We are not saying we are in a good situation, but under the circumstances, everybody is doing everything they possibly can.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

The Groote Schuur Hospital management team has gone the extra mile to ensure PPEs are available, he says.

This includes N95 masks where needed, aprons, and gloves.

Ther is not a single ward at Groote Schuur that does not have what the staff requires to be able to function in that ward. The stocks are updated on a daily basis. There is no shortage.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

In 2019 Groote Schuur Hospital spent R2 million on PPE for that year. In April this year alone the hospital spent R11 million on PPE.

So to say there is no PPE and people are unprotected and they go into really darl situations is not factually correct.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Refilwe responded saying Nehawu did not say there was no PPE but rather that there was insufficient PPE.

One thing we all acknowledge, that management acknowledges, is that frontline staff are anxious, frontline staff are scared - and the exposure is real. And the fact that their fellow staff members become positive, and their family members and community members become positive is a reality.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

He says based on the risks and evidence what is being supplied is sufficient to protect staff, he says.

We can guarantee you what is being provided is sufficient to protect people. Whether the staff member feels protected is another issue. And that is where the anxiety comes in.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

He says management is going the extra mile to empathise and provide space to listen to staff anxieties and give them space to vent.

I would be the first one to say Nehawu must be allowed to vent. I would like them to put the correct facts on the table but I am not blocking them from venting.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Nehawu claimed in the interview on Tuesday that workers at the hospital are being told not to tell their colleagues when they test positive for Covid-19.

We have been completely transparent about the numbers of people that have been affected and infected in our institutions.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

He says staff, like patients, have a right to confidentiality. No one who is Covid-19 positive can be named unless the individual has given permission.

We must still respect the individual confidentiality of the person that is positive.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

But he says, the hospital has disclosed the numbers of staff infected. They just do not identify individual names.

So the claim that people are being told, 'don't tell anybody else', if people have evidence of that practice, they are free to come forward and give the specifics...and we will investigate every single one of those.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Regarding Nehawu's claims around sick leave and leave without pay, Cloete responds that there are clear provincial policies in this regard.

He says everybody takes 14 days for isolation after positive tests, or 7 days for close contacts, as regulated by the NICD.

The policy clearly states in that instance, that this is dealt with as sick leave, he adds.

The issue that we have always said to people, is when you have had your sick leave, which in the public sector is 22-28 days...if that is then exhausted by the 14 days, that is the place that there will be a compassionate view of this.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

There are provisions that can then go beyond allocated sick leave into 'special leave' based on the specific circumstances of each case.

I am completely empathetic and my door is always open. It's a difficult time and we are appealing for everyone to work together.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

We salute the frontline workers who go into the trenches every day.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Will the protests continue? He says the protest was made up of 15 staff who did not feel safe but it will not impact care at the hospital.

All hands are on deck to deal with all the ill people coming in for Covid and other treatments.

Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Listen to the interview below:


10 June 2020 9:13 AM
by
Tags:
Nehawu
Groote Schuur hospital
COVID-19
PPE
Safety measures

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

police-minister-bheki-celepng

'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'

10 June 2020 12:09 PM

Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain National Park Cape Town SANParks 123rflifestyel 123rf

[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown

10 June 2020 11:53 AM

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-fimagejpg

'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'

10 June 2020 9:22 AM

"We fight those regulations," says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. "We’ve all got to play a role!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

milnerton-market-facebook-2jpg

MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place

10 June 2020 6:57 AM

Bruce Tait says many of their traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200429-ndz-edjpg

G'ment relying on flimsy scientific evidence to justify continued tobacco ban

9 June 2020 5:16 PM

Journalist Katherine Child unpacks the government's legal arguments in the forthcoming Fita case against the tobacco ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OR Tambo International Airport

DIRCO doing nothing to help South Africans still stranded overseas - expat

9 June 2020 4:21 PM

Pippa Hudson meets the South Africans stranded abroad and struggling to return home due to high ticket prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty office space covid-19 coronavirus lockdown 123rfbusiness 123rf

Covid-19 positive employees can return to work without follow-up Covid-19 test

9 June 2020 3:37 PM

Workers who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 no longer have to test negative for the virus before returning to work, according to new rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

don't panic.jpg

Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?

9 June 2020 3:01 PM

The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

Is it time to reinstate the booze ban?

9 June 2020 2:16 PM

Since the alcohol ban was lifted hospitals say they're being stretched by patients admitted with alcohol-related injuries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests

9 June 2020 1:10 PM

Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Groote Schuur Hospital is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff - WC Health

Local Politics

'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'

Local Business Politics Opinion

MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place

Local Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Van Loggerenburg: I feel vindicated by court ruling on Sars rogue unit report

10 June 2020 12:04 PM

A widespread situation: Eskom unable to clamp down on illegal power connections

10 June 2020 10:32 AM

Winde: We haven’t asked national govt to bring back ban on sale of alcohol

10 June 2020 10:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA