Groote Schuur Hospital is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff - WC Health





On Tuesday, Refilwe Moloto spoke to the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) who has accused the Western Cape Health Department of not complying with Covid-19 regulations.

Hospital workers staged a protest outside the healthcare facility on Monday over a number of health and safety concerns.

Refilwe speaks to Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape Department of Health, about the claims made by Nehawu that health workers are being unfairly treated at Groote Schuur Hospital.

It is quite unfortunate because what was portrayed to you was not factually correct and it is disappointing that we can have those kinds of views aired without the right to reply at the moment that it happens. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

He says especially in these difficult times, the kind of picture painted by Nehawu can be very damaging.

We are not saying we are in a good situation, but under the circumstances, everybody is doing everything they possibly can. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

The Groote Schuur Hospital management team has gone the extra mile to ensure PPEs are available, he says.

This includes N95 masks where needed, aprons, and gloves.

Ther is not a single ward at Groote Schuur that does not have what the staff requires to be able to function in that ward. The stocks are updated on a daily basis. There is no shortage. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

In 2019 Groote Schuur Hospital spent R2 million on PPE for that year. In April this year alone the hospital spent R11 million on PPE.

So to say there is no PPE and people are unprotected and they go into really darl situations is not factually correct. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Refilwe responded saying Nehawu did not say there was no PPE but rather that there was insufficient PPE.

One thing we all acknowledge, that management acknowledges, is that frontline staff are anxious, frontline staff are scared - and the exposure is real. And the fact that their fellow staff members become positive, and their family members and community members become positive is a reality. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

He says based on the risks and evidence what is being supplied is sufficient to protect staff, he says.

We can guarantee you what is being provided is sufficient to protect people. Whether the staff member feels protected is another issue. And that is where the anxiety comes in. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

He says management is going the extra mile to empathise and provide space to listen to staff anxieties and give them space to vent.

I would be the first one to say Nehawu must be allowed to vent. I would like them to put the correct facts on the table but I am not blocking them from venting. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Nehawu claimed in the interview on Tuesday that workers at the hospital are being told not to tell their colleagues when they test positive for Covid-19.

We have been completely transparent about the numbers of people that have been affected and infected in our institutions. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

He says staff, like patients, have a right to confidentiality. No one who is Covid-19 positive can be named unless the individual has given permission.

We must still respect the individual confidentiality of the person that is positive. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

But he says, the hospital has disclosed the numbers of staff infected. They just do not identify individual names.

So the claim that people are being told, 'don't tell anybody else', if people have evidence of that practice, they are free to come forward and give the specifics...and we will investigate every single one of those. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Regarding Nehawu's claims around sick leave and leave without pay, Cloete responds that there are clear provincial policies in this regard.

He says everybody takes 14 days for isolation after positive tests, or 7 days for close contacts, as regulated by the NICD.

The policy clearly states in that instance, that this is dealt with as sick leave, he adds.

The issue that we have always said to people, is when you have had your sick leave, which in the public sector is 22-28 days...if that is then exhausted by the 14 days, that is the place that there will be a compassionate view of this. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

There are provisions that can then go beyond allocated sick leave into 'special leave' based on the specific circumstances of each case.

I am completely empathetic and my door is always open. It's a difficult time and we are appealing for everyone to work together. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

We salute the frontline workers who go into the trenches every day. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Will the protests continue? He says the protest was made up of 15 staff who did not feel safe but it will not impact care at the hospital.

All hands are on deck to deal with all the ill people coming in for Covid and other treatments. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Listen to the interview below: