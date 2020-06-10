'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'
The Western Cape will not ban alcohol again, but if people don’t drink responsibly the province will “explore alternative steps”, Premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday.
Several fake messages on social media, especially on WhatsApp, announced the re-banning of alcohol, supposedly from today, despite denials from the Presidency.
“There is no need for panic buying,” said Phumla Williams, Director-General of Government Communication and Information Systems.
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is lobbying national government to reimpose the alcohol ban in that province.
Refilwe Moloto asked Premier Winde about the rumours that alcohol sales may soon be prohibited again.
Does he know something we don’t?
We’ve been burned before; should we stock up anyway?
It [trauma spike after unbanning of alcohol sales] is something that we’re watching… It was blatant, the queues… it’s concerning…Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
When you are irresponsible, you just shift it over to the frontline health worker, or the person who must decide in a hospital, or someone else who is innocent.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Curfews have bottlenecks that cause more trouble… Just be responsible! You can see people are sick and tired of lockdown. You can see they want to get their businesses going. We fight those regulations – we’ve all got to play a role!Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
