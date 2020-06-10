Labour inspectors shut down parts of Tygerberg Hospital





Four sections at the Tygerberg Hospital were temporarily closed for sanitisation after the Department of Labour's inspectors visited the premises on Monday.

Labour inspectors, accompanied by unions, conducted a thorough inspection of the institution following complaints that the hospital was contravening Covid-19 procedures.

The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says a notice was issued to close four non-clinical areas where Covid-19 positive people had previously been.

Dr Cloete says the hospital's kitchen, two offices in the admin area, the main stores, and the engineering section were shut for decontamination earlier this week.

He says these areas were already decontaminated by health officials, however, labour officials requested that the hospital submit new video evidence.

According to Cloete, the hospital kitchen reopened on Tuesday afternoon after it was decontaminated. The other areas will soon follow.

A second notice was issued by labour inspectors for the hospital to conduct an area risk assessment with occupational health and safety officials.

Dr Cloete says he is also scheduled to meet with the Provincial Chief Labour Inspector later this week to discuss the findings.

He admits that the department's relationship with local union representatives at Tygerberg Hospital has been strained for many years and has been exacerbated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

