Labour inspectors shut down parts of Tygerberg Hospital

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Minister fundraising for family of suicide victim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Angela Barnard
Today at 15:10
UFS professor part of history after COVID-19 RNA is extracted from various sewage samples
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 must be used to disrupt long-term mortality trends – and radically improve our education system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr David Harrison - CEO at DG Murray Trust
Today at 15:40
How badly has opening the sale of alcohol affected the trauma units?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 15:50
#UnapologeticallyAsian makes itself heard in online video
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Warren Ho
Today at 16:10
Breezy proposal for mothballed Saldanha Steel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Pickford - wildlife photographer and environmental author
Today at 16:20
Informal food traders and the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Wegerif - Lecturer in Development Studies, in the Department of Anthropology and Archaeology at UP
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza dies of 'cardiac arrest' at 55
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 17:20
Hope for pangolins as protection boosted in China
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helena Atkinson - Conservation Projects Manager at Pangolin SA
Today at 17:46
Hatchetman Live on Thursday night live at 6pm!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jono Tait
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Where to from here? Dismantling systemic racism in South Africa's elite schools Refilwe Moloto chairs a panel discussion looking at ways to tackle institutionalized racism in the country's top schools. 10 June 2020 11:58 AM
[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing. 10 June 2020 11:53 AM
Labour inspectors shut down parts of Tygerberg Hospital Parts of Tygerberg Hospital were temporarily closed this week after labour inspectors conducted an inspection of the health facili... 10 June 2020 10:48 AM
View all Local
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why? The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian. 9 June 2020 3:01 PM
CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now Independent mountain guide Frank Dwyer agrees with the decision by SANParks to close Lion’s Head until further notice. 9 June 2020 12:36 PM
'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself' ICPA Association CEO of Jacie Maiman says quitting smoking requires 3 things: behavioral change, support, and often medication. 9 June 2020 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
Virtual National Arts Festival: 'Lockdown prepared audiences for online viewing' Festival CEO Monica Newton says artists have had to completely reconceptualise the work they've created for the new medium. 5 June 2020 7:00 PM
View all Entertainment
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hand... 8 June 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Labour inspectors shut down parts of Tygerberg Hospital

10 June 2020 10:48 AM
by
Tags:
Health and safety
Unions
COVID-19
Dr Keith Cloete
labour inspectors
Tygerber Hospital

Parts of Tygerberg Hospital were temporarily closed this week after labour inspectors conducted an inspection of the health facility.

Four sections at the Tygerberg Hospital were temporarily closed for sanitisation after the Department of Labour's inspectors visited the premises on Monday.

Labour inspectors, accompanied by unions, conducted a thorough inspection of the institution following complaints that the hospital was contravening Covid-19 procedures.

RELATED: 'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety'

The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says a notice was issued to close four non-clinical areas where Covid-19 positive people had previously been.

Dr Cloete says the hospital's kitchen, two offices in the admin area, the main stores, and the engineering section were shut for decontamination earlier this week.

He says these areas were already decontaminated by health officials, however, labour officials requested that the hospital submit new video evidence.

According to Cloete, the hospital kitchen reopened on Tuesday afternoon after it was decontaminated. The other areas will soon follow.

A second notice was issued by labour inspectors for the hospital to conduct an area risk assessment with occupational health and safety officials.

Dr Cloete says he is also scheduled to meet with the Provincial Chief Labour Inspector later this week to discuss the findings.

He admits that the department's relationship with local union representatives at Tygerberg Hospital has been strained for many years and has been exacerbated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department of Labour visited Tygerberg Hospital. They issued two notices after the department walked around with union representation. We also engaged with the organised labour at Tygerberg Hospital.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The one notice was a notice to closed down the kitchen, two offices in the admin area, the main stores and the engineering section.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The Labour officer was saying that he needs proof that those places, which had positive cases, were properly decontaminated.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We are very mindful and empathetic to the complaints from organised labor across our health facilities... we understand the anxiety of health staff.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Listen Dr Keith Cloete on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:

Listen Dr Keith Cloete on Today with Kieno Kammies:


10 June 2020 10:48 AM
by
Tags:
Health and safety
Unions
COVID-19
Dr Keith Cloete
labour inspectors
Tygerber Hospital

Recommended

More from Local

police-minister-bheki-celepng

'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'

10 June 2020 12:09 PM

Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191021 Bishops Diocesan College

Where to from here? Dismantling systemic racism in South Africa's elite schools

10 June 2020 11:58 AM

Refilwe Moloto chairs a panel discussion looking at ways to tackle institutionalized racism in the country's top schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain National Park Cape Town SANParks 123rflifestyel 123rf

[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown

10 June 2020 11:53 AM

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-fimagejpg

'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'

10 June 2020 9:22 AM

"We fight those regulations," says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. "We’ve all got to play a role!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171114grooteschuurhospitaljpg

Groote Schuur Hospital is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff - WC Health

10 June 2020 9:13 AM

Western Cape Department of Health's Dr Keith Cloete says R11 million was spent on PPE for Groote Schuur Hospital in April alone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

milnerton-market-facebook-2jpg

MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place

10 June 2020 6:57 AM

Bruce Tait says many of their traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cassiem-2jpg

I'm looking for somebody who can sponsor me to fix my eyes, pleads Newlands icon

9 June 2020 6:36 PM

Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta Cassiem hopes that some of his loyal fans can fund his long-overdue cataract removal surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

teddy-bear-toy-bed-childhood-pexels-photo-jpeg

New law raises criminal capacity of children to 12 years

9 June 2020 5:31 PM

The minimum age of criminal capacity of children who have committed an offence has been increased from 10 to 12 years old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200429-ndz-edjpg

G'ment relying on flimsy scientific evidence to justify continued tobacco ban

9 June 2020 5:16 PM

Journalist Katherine Child unpacks the government's legal arguments in the forthcoming Fita case against the tobacco ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OR Tambo International Airport

DIRCO doing nothing to help South Africans still stranded overseas - expat

9 June 2020 4:21 PM

Pippa Hudson meets the South Africans stranded abroad and struggling to return home due to high ticket prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Groote Schuur Hospital is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff - WC Health

Local Politics

'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'

Local Business Politics Opinion

MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place

Local Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Van Loggerenburg: I feel vindicated by court ruling on Sars rogue unit report

10 June 2020 12:04 PM

A widespread situation: Eskom unable to clamp down on illegal power connections

10 June 2020 10:32 AM

Winde: We haven’t asked national govt to bring back ban on sale of alcohol

10 June 2020 10:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA