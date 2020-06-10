Labour inspectors shut down parts of Tygerberg Hospital
Four sections at the Tygerberg Hospital were temporarily closed for sanitisation after the Department of Labour's inspectors visited the premises on Monday.
Labour inspectors, accompanied by unions, conducted a thorough inspection of the institution following complaints that the hospital was contravening Covid-19 procedures.
RELATED: 'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety'
The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says a notice was issued to close four non-clinical areas where Covid-19 positive people had previously been.
Dr Cloete says the hospital's kitchen, two offices in the admin area, the main stores, and the engineering section were shut for decontamination earlier this week.
He says these areas were already decontaminated by health officials, however, labour officials requested that the hospital submit new video evidence.
According to Cloete, the hospital kitchen reopened on Tuesday afternoon after it was decontaminated. The other areas will soon follow.
A second notice was issued by labour inspectors for the hospital to conduct an area risk assessment with occupational health and safety officials.
Dr Cloete says he is also scheduled to meet with the Provincial Chief Labour Inspector later this week to discuss the findings.
He admits that the department's relationship with local union representatives at Tygerberg Hospital has been strained for many years and has been exacerbated during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Department of Labour visited Tygerberg Hospital. They issued two notices after the department walked around with union representation. We also engaged with the organised labour at Tygerberg Hospital.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
The one notice was a notice to closed down the kitchen, two offices in the admin area, the main stores and the engineering section.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
The Labour officer was saying that he needs proof that those places, which had positive cases, were properly decontaminated.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
We are very mindful and empathetic to the complaints from organised labor across our health facilities... we understand the anxiety of health staff.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Listen Dr Keith Cloete on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Listen Dr Keith Cloete on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'
Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.Read More
Where to from here? Dismantling systemic racism in South Africa's elite schools
Refilwe Moloto chairs a panel discussion looking at ways to tackle institutionalized racism in the country's top schools.Read More
[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown
Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing.Read More
'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'
"We fight those regulations," says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. "We’ve all got to play a role!"Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff - WC Health
Western Cape Department of Health's Dr Keith Cloete says R11 million was spent on PPE for Groote Schuur Hospital in April alone.Read More
MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place
Bruce Tait says many of their traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade.Read More
I'm looking for somebody who can sponsor me to fix my eyes, pleads Newlands icon
Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta Cassiem hopes that some of his loyal fans can fund his long-overdue cataract removal surgery.Read More
New law raises criminal capacity of children to 12 years
The minimum age of criminal capacity of children who have committed an offence has been increased from 10 to 12 years old.Read More
G'ment relying on flimsy scientific evidence to justify continued tobacco ban
Journalist Katherine Child unpacks the government's legal arguments in the forthcoming Fita case against the tobacco ban.Read More
DIRCO doing nothing to help South Africans still stranded overseas - expat
Pippa Hudson meets the South Africans stranded abroad and struggling to return home due to high ticket prices.Read More