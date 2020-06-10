Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
News focus: Hairdressers in court bid to get doors open
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jade Tome
Jade Tome, speaks on behalf of Advocate Carlo Viljoen
Today at 20:25
A day in the life of a beauty therapist & barber
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:48
Milnerton flea market set to re-open this weekend - why this trader won't join
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: .preparing children for integration in a private /model C school setting
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 21:31
Keeping your marriage strong during lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shelley Lewin - Dating Coach at TRA Coaching
ABSA tracker: Awful April data gives way to improving trend in May

10 June 2020 6:13 PM
by

The Absa manufacturing sector PMI for May shows a sizeable rebound as lockdown relaxed.

Peter Worthington, Miyelani Maluleke and Sello Sekele

Most of our Economic Activity Tracker data prints for the month of April were awful.

This is hardly surprising, given the Level 5 hard lockdown where only essential services and production were permitted.

However, the Absa manufacturing sector PMI for May shows a sizeable rebound in both ‘business activity’ (roughly analogous to current output) and ‘new orders’ as South Africa’s lockdown relaxed into Level 4 and 3.

We believe the Markit PMI will also register an improvement when the data for May are published later this week.

Additionally, the NAAMSA data on domestic vehicle sales show a strong bounce from near zero in April.

The available weekly indicators mostly show an improving trend over May.

We are especially encouraged by the trend in average electricity demand over the course of the month. Electricity demand in Week 21 (18-24 May) is up 26% from its lowest level in Week 15 (April 6-12).

We seasonally adjust Eskom’s weekly data, so this is not a seasonal effect associated with the colder and darker climate.

Yoco’s statistics on small and medium-sized enterprise turnover, derived from its data as the card payments provider for 80,000 small businesses, also suggests an improving trend over the month, although turnover remains sharply down from the levels prevailing in Yoco’s reference period of the first two weeks of March.

Finally, Google mobility data also suggest an improving trend over the month, albeit still nowhere close to the levels prevailing in the pre-COVID reference period of the first five weeks of the year.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


This article first appeared on 702 : ABSA tracker: Awful April data gives way to improving trend in May


10 June 2020 6:13 PM
by

