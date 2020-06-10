How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa
How will Covid-19 impact national plans?
Various outcomes are being explored.
Miriam Altman, commissioner in the National Planning Commission of the presidency, is interviewed by The Money Show about possible scenarios for the local economy - and asked why the Commission has been so quiet lately.
We have to operate in a different way than if we were a think tank in a university - for example we've just issued a series of studies on state enterprise performance and that's been in the works at least three years.Dr Miriam Altman - National Planning Commission of the presidency
We have been quiet...but there's no time like the present and we are playing a very active role now.Dr. Miriam Altman - National Planning Commission of the presidency
We as a country have lost our way...even without Covid the economy was shrinking.Dr. Miriam Altman - National Planning Commission of the presidency
The Planning Commission has just released a few papers...the way we've gone about the work is to treat the national development plan as the standard: What does it actually say, what happened and what's the gap - and what correction are we recommending?Dr. Miriam Altman - National Planning Commission of the presidency
Our biggest constraint is related the loss of state capacity to deliver...so how to strengthen leadership and institutional capacity...Dr. Miriam Altman - National Planning Commission of the presidency
Listen to the interview below.
