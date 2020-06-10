[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, about the activities which have been permitted to resume under level 3 lockdown restrictions, including most forms of fishing as well as self-driven game drives

Creecy says last week the department announced that the national parks would reopen under level 3 for self-drive visits and for hiking.

Obviously Capetonians are especially privileged because they live int he middle of a national park and accordingly can go hiking on the mountain. Minister Barbara Creecy - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

All the normal social distancing and safety rules apply, she says.

No groups, wear your face mask, social distancing, and so on. Clearly, if you are going to hike on Table Mountain we would prefer that you go in a small group of two or three people. Don't go on your own. Minister Barbara Creecy - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

The department has also opened the Cape Point Nature Reserve and she asks that people doing drive-throughs adhere to the same social distancing rules and stay in their vehicles.

For those who have been lockdown for a considerable period of time if we handle this in a responsible manner, it is a welcome break. Minister Barbara Creecy - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

SanParks announced over the weekend that Lion's Head is out of bounds again, due to hikers' "non-compliance" with Level 3 rules.

Creecy says this decision falls under the SANParks mandate and suggests checking the department website to find out when this might be reopened.

What we've agreed, is that if there are any complexities, for example, a positive case or problems with ablutions then we would put that information on our website. Minister Barbara Creecy - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

She says in some of the bigger game parks they have allowed small spaces for picnics during a day of game driving for visitors to enjoy - with all safety measures in place.

In places like Kruger on a limited scale, there may even be takeaway food. Minister Barbara Creecy - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

Ranger services have been operating throughout lockdown as this is part of essential wildlife and conservation management, she says.

Our staff are on duty and doing their work in the national parks. Minister Barbara Creecy - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

It is important to be mindful of who you go on drives with.

If I were to go with my daughter that would be acceptable. if I were to go with a group of ten of my friends that would not be acceptable. Minister Barbara Creecy - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

Is fishing allowed under level 3?

Creecy says the Marne Living Resources Act defines 3 categories of licensed fishing:

Commercial fishing, small-scale fishing, and recreational fishing.

A lot of people fish for their own table using a recreational fishing licence. We are aware there is a tremendous need to household food security at this point and that is why we have opened up recreational fishing. Minister Barbara Creecy - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

Fishing is usually quite an isolated activity so social distancing is less of a challenge, she adds.

She advises people get a copy of the regulations on the website.

Beaches are still closed for general purposes and you would need to be able to prove you are conducting a permissible activity. Minister Barbara Creecy - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

Listen to the interview with Minister Creecy below: