Regulations may force hairdressers and beauticians to operate outside the law
When doing your job has become a crime...
This is the situation beauticians, hair salon operators and all other workers in the beauty industry find themselves in because under lockdown regulations they are banned from operating.
Bruce Whitfield interviewed the industry's union spokesperson about government's unwillingness to consider their plight.
He at some point wondered if beauticians should go make representations in churches about how safe their industry is!
Government is not listening to us...ourselves, the union and other parties....are contemplating going to the high court to see if we cannot get regulations changed.Johan Steyn, spokesperson - UASA the union
Under normal circumstances these people don't function under high income salaries so it's desperate times...Johan Steyn, spokesperson - UASA
But how can the industry guarantee adherance to social distancing and hygiene?
In order to become a barber or nail tecnician or beautician these people go to specific colleges and one of their main areas of training is health and hygiene....we've gone to great lengths to try and show government how we can comply...and it's relatively easy...Johan Steyn, spokesperson - UASA
In the formal side of the business...salons in big shopping centres are in a position to keep social distancing and work in very safe conditions...we've gone to great lengths, done detailed presentations to government to show how salons can make it safe for clients that and the staff that work there.Johan Steyn, spokesperson - UASA
We find it quite cynical that government allows church services...in a salon people don't congregate - a client enters and it's only the client and the service provider - it's not 50 people in a space...it's a regulated environment.Johan Steyn, spokesperson - UASA
Listen to the interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Regulations may force hairdressers and beauticians to operate outside the law
