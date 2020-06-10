Where to from here? Dismantling systemic racism in South Africa's elite schools





Racism at some of the country's top schools has been exposed via an Instagram account set up specifically to allow students of colour a safe platform to share their experiences.

YouSilenceWeAmplify has over 10-thousand followers and nearly 250 posts in which students and alumni recount the trauma they suffered as a result of racism at the hand of staff and students.

SACS, Rustenberg Girls’ High, Rondebosch Boys’ High, Springfield Convent Senior, Westerford High, St Cyprian’s, Wynberg Girls’ High, Reddam House and Bishops are among the schools named by contributors to the account.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto, Shanaaz Speelman, director of the Chamber of Legal Students says many of the schools being named have a colonial past, which often informs school policies and codes of conduct.

This is seen in things like a hair policy, where afros, natural hair are considered untidy. Shanaaz Speelman, Director - Chamber of Legal Students

These rules will be arbitrarily applied to students to further the colonial agenda of the school. Shanaaz Speelman, Director Chairperson - Chamber of Legal Students

Speelman says the powered conferred onto educators by these codes of conduct makes it difficult for black students to speak out.

Children are almost forced to assimilate... Shanaaz Speelman, Director Chairperson - Chamber of Legal Students

Those rules are actually disadvantaging [black students] and furthering the concept of there being a race that is superior and a race that is inferior. Shanaaz Speelman, Director Chairperson - Chamber of Legal Students

Verlie Oosthuizen is on the board of governors at Durban Girl’s College and admits there is a great deal of work to be done by schools.

These kinds of issues, like the hair issue..are vehicles for the systemic racism they are upset about. Verlie Oosthuizen, Member - Durban Girl’s College Board of Governors

We can't just ignore it and say well these are the rules. Verlie Oosthuizen, Member - Durban Girl’s College Board of Governors

Speelman adds that many students face tone policing when reporting incidents of racism and that schools need to look at how they receive reports of racism.

If you are constantly expected to be polite about the racism that you experience, how is there going to be any change? Shanaaz Speelman, Director Chairperson - Chamber of Legal Students

Racism is not polite...it is not fair to expect students who experience racism to then have to limit the language they use to explain what it is that happened because you are then mollycoddling the racist. Shanaaz Speelman, Director Chairperson - Chamber of Legal Students

Click below to listen to the full panel discussion on racism in schools: