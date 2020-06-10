Let's open up domestic leisure travel, says Tourism Business Council





The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says it's time that the country's tourism sector reopens for domestic leisure.

Without economic activity, the council says thousands of tourism jobs would be lost.

TBCSA presented its recovery strategy to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Tourism on Tuesday.

Business and essential travel are allowed under level 3 lockdown.

The council's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says domestic leisure travel should be allowed too.

He says South Africa's tourism sector is ready to reopen with strict safety procedures in place

Tshivhengwa says the council has put together a guideline with robust industry protocols for all businesses in the sector.

TBCSA has also formulated a strategy for the phased reopening of the sector, he explains.

The CEO says many hospitality businesses have learned some key lessons about Covid-19 safety while offering their establishments for use as quarantine facilities.

Tshivhengwa says the sector is prepared to self-regulate and implement monitoring and inspection measures.

As tourism businesses, we are on our knees. We need to do whatever we need to do to get up on our feet. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Adherence to protocols is in the interest of everyone who is in the tourism business. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

If we do not comply with the protocols, we will be shut down. We are well aware of that. We have to do things in the right way. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

We are going to put together a mechanism of monitoring to make sure that we do spot checks. People will be sent to do visits to make sure that we comply. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

It's up to us to open and remain open. We need to put in every effort to self-regulate. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

