'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'
Minneapolis will disband its police force, lawmakers promised on Tuesday.
They intend to replace it with a new system of public safety amid growing calls to “defund law enforcement” in the US.
Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety. https://t.co/FCfjoPy64k— Lisa Bender (@lisabendermpls) June 4, 2020
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey does not support disbanding his police department, but vowed “deep, structural reform to address systemic racism in police culture” and “more community-led public safety strategies”.
On Friday, Frey signed an order that bans the use of chokeholds and compels officers to report and intervene if another officer uses excessive force.
Minneapolis won’t be the first US city to break up with its police department.
Camden (New Jersey) used to be one of the most violent cities in America.
The city disbanded its police force with spectacular success, cutting its crime rate in half.
Kieno Kammies asked criminologist Eldred de Klerk about the relevance of all this for South Africa.
We’ve seen increased militarisation of the police in the US… taking extraordinary budgets… people are asking to also spend on other services that look to prevent the situation police must deal with…Eldred de Klerk, senior policing and social conflict specialist
Americans don’t have a national police service…Eldred de Klerk, senior policing and social conflict specialist
With the lockdown, we moved away from community policing. The police defined us as being ill-disciplined and non-compliant…Eldred de Klerk, senior policing and social conflict specialist
We need a much more sophisticated, professional approach to policing that is targeted to the most local area possible… in partnership with local community capacity, resources, wisdom and insight.Eldred de Klerk, senior policing and social conflict specialist
They’re so anxious about protecting us that they turn us into the enemy…Eldred de Klerk, senior policing and social conflict specialist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
