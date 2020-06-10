Something positive can come out of this says slave assignment school principal
The principal of Parklands College in Cape Town says she's responded to 'hundreds' of emails after a Grade 7 teacher set an assignment for pupils to create their own slave auction poster.
Sylvia Steyn joined CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies on Wednesday to apologize for the assignment which was set by a teacher at the school during an online class.
She says a textbook he was using as a guide for the lesson contained pictures of slave auction advertisements and he had asked the children to create a similar poster.
His intention was to consolidate what they have learned and to give them that activity almost as a wrapping up of the section of work.Sylvia Steyn, Principal - Parklands College Secondary School
Steyn says in using certain language the teacher wanted to emphasize to students that this particular activity would not be for marks.
Let me just say straight out that I am also very appalled at the heading where it says, 'a fun activity'.Sylvia Steyn, Principal - Parklands College Secondary School
It is very unfortunate that he used those words and we regret that. We are very, very sorry about that and the hurt it caused.Sylvia Steyn, Principal - Parklands College Secondary School
Steyn says the incident has provided a learning opportunity for the school.
We need to review the way that we engage with the curriculum.Sylvia Steyn, Principal - Parklands College Secondary School
We are putting measures in place to do that and consult with professional people to assist us.Sylvia Steyn, Principal - Parklands College Secondary School
Steyn added that a response she gave to the incident on social media was not well received:
The most important thing I have learned in this whole thing is that people my age should not venture onto social media, because I had absolutely no idea what kind of a backlash it would cause.Sylvia Steyn, Principal - Parklands College Secondary School
My honest and open response to this was pulled apart because it is a different platform than I am used to using.Sylvia Steyn, Principal - Parklands College Secondary School
The incident comes as an Instagram account exposing racism at some of the country's top schools has now garnered some 10-thousand followers.
The YouSilenceWeAmplify account was set up specifically to allow students of colour a safe platform to share their experiences of racism at schools including St Cyprians, Bishops College, Wynberg Girls’ High and Reddam House.
Listen below to the apology from Parklands College Secondary School principal Sylvia Steyn:
