Something positive can come out of this says slave assignment school principal

Today at 13:37
Masks for Medics - doctors fundraiser for home-based carers to receive PPE
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Sonia Hough
Today at 13:45
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Liz Palmer
Today at 15:10
UFS professor part of history after COVID-19 RNA is extracted from various sewage samples
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 must be used to disrupt long-term mortality trends – and radically improve our education system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr David Harrison - CEO at DG Murray Trust
Today at 15:40
How badly has opening the sale of alcohol affected the trauma units?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 15:50
#UnapologeticallyAsian makes itself heard in online video
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Warren Ho
Today at 16:10
Breezy proposal for mothballed Saldanha Steel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Pickford - wildlife photographer and environmental author
Today at 16:20
Informal food traders and the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Wegerif - Lecturer in Development Studies, in the Department of Anthropology and Archaeology at UP
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza dies of 'cardiac arrest' at 55
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 17:20
Hope for pangolins as protection boosted in China
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helena Atkinson - Conservation Projects Manager at Pangolin SA
Today at 17:46
Hatchetman Live on Thursday night live at 6pm!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jono Tait
Something positive can come out of this says slave assignment school principal

10 June 2020 1:08 PM
by
Tags:
Racism in schools
slave trade
slave auction
Parklands College
Sylvia Steyn
decolonise education

Parklands College head Sylvia Steyn apologizes for the slave auction poster assignment set by a teacher during an online class.

The principal of Parklands College in Cape Town says she's responded to 'hundreds' of emails after a Grade 7 teacher set an assignment for pupils to create their own slave auction poster.

Sylvia Steyn joined CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies on Wednesday to apologize for the assignment which was set by a teacher at the school during an online class.

She says a textbook he was using as a guide for the lesson contained pictures of slave auction advertisements and he had asked the children to create a similar poster.

His intention was to consolidate what they have learned and to give them that activity almost as a wrapping up of the section of work.

Sylvia Steyn, Principal - Parklands College Secondary School

Steyn says in using certain language the teacher wanted to emphasize to students that this particular activity would not be for marks.

Let me just say straight out that I am also very appalled at the heading where it says, 'a fun activity'.

Sylvia Steyn, Principal - Parklands College Secondary School

It is very unfortunate that he used those words and we regret that. We are very, very sorry about that and the hurt it caused.

Sylvia Steyn, Principal - Parklands College Secondary School

Steyn says the incident has provided a learning opportunity for the school.

We need to review the way that we engage with the curriculum.

Sylvia Steyn, Principal - Parklands College Secondary School

We are putting measures in place to do that and consult with professional people to assist us.

Sylvia Steyn, Principal - Parklands College Secondary School

Steyn added that a response she gave to the incident on social media was not well received:

The most important thing I have learned in this whole thing is that people my age should not venture onto social media, because I had absolutely no idea what kind of a backlash it would cause.

Sylvia Steyn, Principal - Parklands College Secondary School

My honest and open response to this was pulled apart because it is a different platform than I am used to using.

Sylvia Steyn, Principal - Parklands College Secondary School

The incident comes as an Instagram account exposing racism at some of the country's top schools has now garnered some 10-thousand followers.

The YouSilenceWeAmplify account was set up specifically to allow students of colour a safe platform to share their experiences of racism at schools including St Cyprians, Bishops College, Wynberg Girls’ High and Reddam House.

Listen below to the apology from Parklands College Secondary School principal Sylvia Steyn:


