Western Cape Liquor Authority suspends 32 licences for lockdown offences
The authority has been investigating liquor license holders who have allegedly flouted lockdown regulations.
Of the 65 cases investigated between 23 March and 5 June 2020, eight license holders have been referred to SAPS for further investigation while at least four have been referred to the Liquor Licensing Tribunal (LLT).
The Western Cape's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says action must be taken against licensed premises that do not comply with the regulations.
RELATED: No new booze ban – just be responsible!
Fritz says the WCLA may issue a fine of up to R115 000 or revoke the license of those who do not comply, subject to an investigation.
He says unlicensed premises can be forced to pay an admission of guilt fine and have their liquor stock confiscated.
The MEC says that the WCLA will continue to crack down on liquor traders, with a particular focus on taverns.
"We know that in our most vulnerable communities, taverns, particularly those which operate unlicensed, play a significant role in perpetuating alcohol-related harms", he says in a statement.
RELATED: Booze ban may need to come back in WC, as ICU beds fill up, says journo
Fritz says that the WCLA will keep working closely with SAPS to report unlicensed premises.
The MEC says he's concerned with the rise of alcohol-related trauma cases since the unbanning of booze.
This is extremely concerning as the healthcare system is already under pressure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety
I want to be very clear: the abuse of alcohol takes beds away from people who need it during this difficult time. This could be a family member or loved one who needs this bed. That is why every single one of us has a role to play to make a difference. So, please, please drink responsibly. If this doesn’t happen, we will explore alternative steps to ensure that this happens.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety
