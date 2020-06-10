Western Cape Liquor Authority suspends 32 licences for lockdown offences





The authority has been investigating liquor license holders who have allegedly flouted lockdown regulations.

Of the 65 cases investigated between 23 March and 5 June 2020, eight license holders have been referred to SAPS for further investigation while at least four have been referred to the Liquor Licensing Tribunal (LLT).

The Western Cape's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says action must be taken against licensed premises that do not comply with the regulations.

Fritz says the WCLA may issue a fine of up to R115 000 or revoke the license of those who do not comply, subject to an investigation.

He says unlicensed premises can be forced to pay an admission of guilt fine and have their liquor stock confiscated.

The MEC says that the WCLA will continue to crack down on liquor traders, with a particular focus on taverns.

"We know that in our most vulnerable communities, taverns, particularly those which operate unlicensed, play a significant role in perpetuating alcohol-related harms", he says in a statement.

Fritz says that the WCLA will keep working closely with SAPS to report unlicensed premises.

The MEC says he's concerned with the rise of alcohol-related trauma cases since the unbanning of booze.

This is extremely concerning as the healthcare system is already under pressure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety