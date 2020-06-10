CT doctors raise funds for PPE packs to help healthcare workers beyond hospitals
A group of seven general practitioners (GPs) in Cape Town has come together to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers and caregivers beyond the hospital space.
The group of doctors has created a campaign, titled Masks for Medics SA, to support their seemingly neglected colleagues.
Masks for Medics supplies PPE to home-based care workers, palliative-care nurses, emergency responders, family doctors, physiotherapists, wound sisters, lactation consultants, occupational therapists, NGO workers, and others.
The PPE care packages contain gowns, masks, visors, sanisters, and other vital items, with enough gear to last between two and four weeks.
They have helped at least 400 healthcare workers with protective gear in the last week.
Masks for Medics has started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to fund the PPE supplies.
They've set a target to raise R1 million towards the initiative. R 229,042 has been raised to date (Wednesday, 10 June).
We realised that we all needed to come together and fight this thing.Dr Sonia Hough, Co-founder - Masks for Medics
There's a large home-based care area that's only managed by GPs, not specialists.Dr Sonia Hough, Co-founder - Masks for Medics
We're not only supplying face masks, we're basically focused on full PPE gear... We're supplying it as packsDr Sonia Hough, Co-founder - Masks for Medics
Click here to donate and read more on the BackaBuddy crowdfunding page.
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
