Latest on Fita's bid to have tobacco ban declared unlawful
Arguments are being heard in the Pretoria High Court in the Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) case against the government over the ban on the sale of tobacco products. Fita claims the government's decision is unlawful and irrational.
The sale of tobacco products has been illegal since the start of the national lockdown back in March.
EWN's Theto Mahlakoana was in court on Wednesday:
They [Fita} do not find any rationality in the explanations [for the ban] that have been provided by government.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN
Mahlakoana says despite President Cyril Ramaphosa being a named respondent in the case, he did not submit an affidavit.
In April Ramaphosa announced cigarettes would be on sale from 1 May, but this was later rolled back when Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the ban would remain in place.
Fita's lawyers say they want an explanation:
They say he at least owed the court an explanation about what informed him in making that initial announcement that was later reversed?Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN
Subel tells the court the ban is a "sledgehammer to beat people into submissions," an "act of cruelty".— Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) June 10, 2020
He says that none of the reasons put forward by the Minister pass "rational muster”
He says that stopping smoking seems to have become an obsession. #CigaretteBan
We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban
RELATED: G'ment relying on flimsy scientific evidence to justify continued tobacco ban
Listen to the full conversation below:
