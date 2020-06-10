Ipid recommends action against Joburg metro cops involved in Collins Khosa death
A report by Ipid recommends that disciplinary steps should be taken against five JMPD officers and two police officers allegedly involved in Khosa's assault.
Khosa died in April. His family accused soldiers of assaulting him at his home in Alexandra while they were enforcing lockdown regulations.
Last month, a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) internal investigation into the 40-year-old’s death cleared the soldiers.
Ipid conducted its own investigation into the role of the metro police and SAPS officers who were present while Khosa was allegedly assaulted by SANDF members.
Ipid's spokesperson Ndileka Cola says that report's recommendations were sent to the JMPD.
Cola could not share any more details about the report findings and what role the metro officers allegedly played in the assault.
We sent the recommendations [to JMPD] as-is for their consideration.Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid
We rely on JMPD to take a decision on the matter.Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
More from Local
Move Boulders wind farm project to mothballed Saldanha Steel, proposes activist
Peter Pickford has proposed that the controversial West Coast wind farm project moves to ArcelorMittal’s mothballed Saldanha Steel plant.Read More
CT doctors raise funds for PPE packs to help healthcare workers beyond hospitals
A group of family doctors in Cape Town has united to provide essential PPE to healthcare professionals outside the hospital environment.Read More
Latest on Fita's bid to have tobacco ban declared unlawful
The sale of tobacco products has been illegal since the start of the national lockdown back in March.Read More
Dog walker's death highlights plight of foreign nationals in SA
Tributes have poured in for 21-year-old Calvin Inkongolo following the discovery of his body in Seapoint last week.Read More
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'
Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.Read More
Western Cape Liquor Authority suspends 32 licences for lockdown offences
The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) has conducted 65 investigations in which 32 liquor licences have been suspended.Read More
Something positive can come out of this says slave assignment school principal
Parklands College head Sylvia Steyn apologizes for the slave auction poster assignment set by a teacher during an online class.Read More
Let's open up domestic leisure travel, says Tourism Business Council
The tourism sector has pleaded with parliamentarians to urgently reopen the industry.Read More
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'
Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.Read More
Where to from here? Dismantling systemic racism in South Africa's elite schools
Refilwe Moloto chairs a panel discussion looking at ways to tackle institutionalized racism in the country's top schools.Read More