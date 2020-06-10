Ipid recommends action against Joburg metro cops involved in Collins Khosa death





A report by Ipid recommends that disciplinary steps should be taken against five JMPD officers and two police officers allegedly involved in Khosa's assault.

Khosa died in April. His family accused soldiers of assaulting him at his home in Alexandra while they were enforcing lockdown regulations.

Last month, a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) internal investigation into the 40-year-old’s death cleared the soldiers.

Ipid conducted its own investigation into the role of the metro police and SAPS officers who were present while Khosa was allegedly assaulted by SANDF members.

Ipid's spokesperson Ndileka Cola says that report's recommendations were sent to the JMPD.

Cola could not share any more details about the report findings and what role the metro officers allegedly played in the assault.

We sent the recommendations [to JMPD] as-is for their consideration. Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid

We rely on JMPD to take a decision on the matter. Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid

