Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'





The economy is starting up once more.

Most businesses are operating again; even super-spreading churches.

Beauty therapists and hairdressers also have mouths to feed – a million mouths, according to the industry.

Yet, to cut hair – even one person at a time, even with protective equipment and hygiene protocols – remains illegal.

Clement Manyathela interviews Jade Tome, a spokesperson for the hair and beauty industry.

The industry is taking the government to court to allow it to operate.

The original court case… the judge confirmed that the case had merit. We just sited the wrong Minister… I’m 100% confident we’ve got it in the bag. Jade Tome, spokesperson - Hair and Beauty Industry

