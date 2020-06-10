Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'

10 June 2020 2:05 PM
by
Tags:
Hair
Beauty
Clement Manyathela
level 3
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
Hairdressers
Hair and beauty industry
beauty therapists
Jade Tome

Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.

The economy is starting up once more.

Most businesses are operating again; even super-spreading churches.

Beauty therapists and hairdressers also have mouths to feed – a million mouths, according to the industry.

Yet, to cut hair – even one person at a time, even with protective equipment and hygiene protocols – remains illegal.

Clement Manyathela interviews Jade Tome, a spokesperson for the hair and beauty industry.

The industry is taking the government to court to allow it to operate.

The original court case… the judge confirmed that the case had merit. We just sited the wrong Minister… I’m 100% confident we’ve got it in the bag.

Jade Tome, spokesperson - Hair and Beauty Industry

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


