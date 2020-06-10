Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'
The economy is starting up once more.
Most businesses are operating again; even super-spreading churches.
Beauty therapists and hairdressers also have mouths to feed – a million mouths, according to the industry.
Yet, to cut hair – even one person at a time, even with protective equipment and hygiene protocols – remains illegal.
Clement Manyathela interviews Jade Tome, a spokesperson for the hair and beauty industry.
The industry is taking the government to court to allow it to operate.
The original court case… the judge confirmed that the case had merit. We just sited the wrong Minister… I’m 100% confident we’ve got it in the bag.Jade Tome, spokesperson - Hair and Beauty Industry
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'
Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.Read More
[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown
Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing.Read More
'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'
"We fight those regulations," says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. "We’ve all got to play a role!"Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff - WC Health
Western Cape Department of Health's Dr Keith Cloete says R11 million was spent on PPE for Groote Schuur Hospital in April alone.Read More
MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place
Bruce Tait says many of their traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade.Read More
G'ment relying on flimsy scientific evidence to justify continued tobacco ban
Journalist Katherine Child unpacks the government's legal arguments in the forthcoming Fita case against the tobacco ban.Read More
DIRCO doing nothing to help South Africans still stranded overseas - expat
Pippa Hudson meets the South Africans stranded abroad and struggling to return home due to high ticket prices.Read More
Covid-19 positive employees can return to work without follow-up Covid-19 test
Workers who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 no longer have to test negative for the virus before returning to work, according to new rules.Read More
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?
The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
Is it time to reinstate the booze ban?
Since the alcohol ban was lifted hospitals say they're being stretched by patients admitted with alcohol-related injuries.Read More