Dog walker's death highlights plight of foreign nationals in SA
Preparations are underway for the funeral of a local dog walker who it's believed died by suicide last week.
The body of Calvin Inkongolo was discovered in Seapoint on 4 June.
Inkongolo, who was from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was well-known among local residents.
Reverend Natalie Angela Barnard is involved in the funeral arrangements and has been in contact with the 21-year-old's family.
She says his death highlights the plight of many foreign nationals in South Africa at this time.
Everybody in his family is hugely affected by the lockdown...not one of them has an incomeReverend Natalie Angela Barnard
At the moment they are desperate, they are no finances...Reverend Natalie Angela Barnard
Reverend Barnard is hoping to raise money for Calvin's funeral and be able to offer support to his family.
We would like to continue to care for the familyReverend Natalie Barnard
Reverend Barnard says those employing foreign nationals have a duty to ensure they are adhering to labour laws:
They should not think that because the person is desperate that they can treat the person differently.Reverend Natalie Barnard
More and more when I listen to the stories of foreign nationals, I hear the words 'we are seen as cheap labour'Reverend Natalie Barnard
Click to find out how you can donate:
More from Local
Move Boulders wind farm project to mothballed Saldanha Steel, proposes activist
Peter Pickford has proposed that the controversial West Coast wind farm project moves to ArcelorMittal’s mothballed Saldanha Steel plant.Read More
CT doctors raise funds for PPE packs to help healthcare workers beyond hospitals
A group of family doctors in Cape Town has united to provide essential PPE to healthcare professionals outside the hospital environment.Read More
Latest on Fita's bid to have tobacco ban declared unlawful
The sale of tobacco products has been illegal since the start of the national lockdown back in March.Read More
Ipid recommends action against Joburg metro cops involved in Collins Khosa death
Police watchdog Ipid has sent a report to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) following its probe into the killing of Collins Khosa.Read More
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'
Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.Read More
Western Cape Liquor Authority suspends 32 licences for lockdown offences
The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) has conducted 65 investigations in which 32 liquor licences have been suspended.Read More
Something positive can come out of this says slave assignment school principal
Parklands College head Sylvia Steyn apologizes for the slave auction poster assignment set by a teacher during an online class.Read More
Let's open up domestic leisure travel, says Tourism Business Council
The tourism sector has pleaded with parliamentarians to urgently reopen the industry.Read More
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'
Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.Read More
Where to from here? Dismantling systemic racism in South Africa's elite schools
Refilwe Moloto chairs a panel discussion looking at ways to tackle institutionalized racism in the country's top schools.Read More