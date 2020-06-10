Dog walker's death highlights plight of foreign nationals in SA





Preparations are underway for the funeral of a local dog walker who it's believed died by suicide last week.

The body of Calvin Inkongolo was discovered in Seapoint on 4 June.

Inkongolo, who was from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was well-known among local residents.

Reverend Natalie Angela Barnard is involved in the funeral arrangements and has been in contact with the 21-year-old's family.

She says his death highlights the plight of many foreign nationals in South Africa at this time.

Everybody in his family is hugely affected by the lockdown...not one of them has an income Reverend Natalie Angela Barnard

At the moment they are desperate, they are no finances... Reverend Natalie Angela Barnard

Reverend Barnard is hoping to raise money for Calvin's funeral and be able to offer support to his family.

We would like to continue to care for the family Reverend Natalie Barnard

Reverend Barnard says those employing foreign nationals have a duty to ensure they are adhering to labour laws:

They should not think that because the person is desperate that they can treat the person differently. Reverend Natalie Barnard

More and more when I listen to the stories of foreign nationals, I hear the words 'we are seen as cheap labour' Reverend Natalie Barnard

