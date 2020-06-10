1 in 8 South Africans intend to start a business in next 3 years - survey





The UK-based Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) has been conducting research on entrepreneurship around the world since 1999.

The University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) and the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) contributed to this year’s “GEM SA” report entitled “Igniting start-ups for economic growth and social change”.

Highlights from the report:

South African society’s respect for entrepreneurs have increased markedly from 2003 to 2019. We see entrepreneurship as a good, high-status career choice.

South Africans increasingly view the country as having good entrepreneurial opportunities. We increasingly view ourselves as having the skills to start a business.

One in eight South African intend to start a business within the next three years.

More businesses are closing or being sold than are being started.

Kieno Kammies interviewed the report’s co-author, Angus Bowmaker-Falconer (USB).