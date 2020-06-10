1 in 8 South Africans intend to start a business in next 3 years - survey
The UK-based Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) has been conducting research on entrepreneurship around the world since 1999.
The University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) and the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) contributed to this year’s “GEM SA” report entitled “Igniting start-ups for economic growth and social change”.
Related articles:
-
-
‘I started my thriving business with R5000 (and made a profit in the 1st month)’
-
Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...
-
How to start your own business (by a guy who started his with almost no money)
Highlights from the report:
-
South African society’s respect for entrepreneurs have increased markedly from 2003 to 2019. We see entrepreneurship as a good, high-status career choice.
-
South Africans increasingly view the country as having good entrepreneurial opportunities. We increasingly view ourselves as having the skills to start a business.
-
One in eight South African intend to start a business within the next three years.
-
More businesses are closing or being sold than are being started.
Kieno Kammies interviewed the report’s co-author, Angus Bowmaker-Falconer (USB).
More from Business
The Business Hub: One-stop shop for small businesses in Cape Town
The Business Hub team is ready to help you find the support and resources you need to grow your small business.Read More
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'
Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.Read More
'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'
"We fight those regulations," says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. "We’ve all got to play a role!"Read More
MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place
Bruce Tait says many of their traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade.Read More
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week
Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week.Read More
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools
Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country.Read More
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group
Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants.Read More
How is the mining industry dealing with outbreaks of Covid-19?
There are fears that the industry is becoming a new virus epicentre and that the curve could climb on a steep upward trajectory.Read More
Covid-19 positive employees can return to work without follow-up Covid-19 test
Workers who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 no longer have to test negative for the virus before returning to work, according to new rules.Read More
Leading through Covid-19
It has been awe-inspiring and humbling to see the hard work and dedication of employees and other essential service providers.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'
Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.Read More
MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place
Bruce Tait says many of their traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade.Read More
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?
The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests
Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply).Read More
CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now
Independent mountain guide Frank Dwyer agrees with the decision by SANParks to close Lion’s Head until further notice.Read More
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again
It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the government.Read More
'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself'
ICPA Association CEO of Jacie Maiman says quitting smoking requires 3 things: behavioral change, support, and often medication.Read More
Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR
Plastic bags are wildly unpopular, but the alternatives also impact on the environment, suggests a new study by the CSIR.Read More
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'
Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown.Read More
Virtual National Arts Festival: 'Lockdown prepared audiences for online viewing'
Festival CEO Monica Newton says artists have had to completely reconceptualise the work they've created for the new medium.Read More
More from Opinion
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'
Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.Read More
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'
Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.Read More
'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'
"We fight those regulations," says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. "We’ve all got to play a role!"Read More
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?
The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump'
“It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn.Read More
Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR
Plastic bags are wildly unpopular, but the alternatives also impact on the environment, suggests a new study by the CSIR.Read More
Ramaphosa's speechwriting team needs to do better, argues communications prof
Professor Ian Glenn says the quality of President Cyril Ramaphosa's speeches has dropped since in his first address in late March.Read More
Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape
"The statistics are self-evident," says Dr Saadiq Kariem (Western Cape Department of Health).Read More
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture
Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism).Read More
Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off
"Our health system has never been as healthy [as that of the Western Cape]," says Estelle Ellis. "We’re not OK. I’m worried."Read More