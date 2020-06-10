Streaming issues? Report here
1 in 8 South Africans intend to start a business in next 3 years - survey

10 June 2020 3:39 PM
by
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
Economic growth
Kieno Kammies
SMEs
small business
start-ups
University of Stellenbosch Business School
USB
Global Entrepreneurship Monitor
GEM
Small Enterprise Development Agency
SEDA
GEM SA
Igniting start-ups for economic growth and social change
Angus Bowmaker-Falconer

Kieno Kammies interviews USB's Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, co-author of a new report on entrepreneurship.

The UK-based Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) has been conducting research on entrepreneurship around the world since 1999.

The University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) and the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) contributed to this year’s “GEM SA” report entitled “Igniting start-ups for economic growth and social change”.

Related articles:

Highlights from the report:

  • South African society’s respect for entrepreneurs have increased markedly from 2003 to 2019. We see entrepreneurship as a good, high-status career choice.

  • South Africans increasingly view the country as having good entrepreneurial opportunities. We increasingly view ourselves as having the skills to start a business.

  • One in eight South African intend to start a business within the next three years.

  • More businesses are closing or being sold than are being started.

Kieno Kammies interviewed the report’s co-author, Angus Bowmaker-Falconer (USB).

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


