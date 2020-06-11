'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown
Droppa is an online delivery platform.
The company’s original operating model allows patrons and businesses to request a truck for furniture removals and logistics.
It has also expanded its recently launched Droppa Express.
Droppa Express is now able to courier lightweight goods under 25 kilograms nationally from Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
We provide the truck with the driver and you can also request helpers.Khathu Mufamadi, CEO - Droppa
We have a pool of people who register with their bakkie on our platform and then we have customers who want to move goods who come to our platform...we locate the nearest driver in the location nearest to you.Khathu Mufamadi, CEO - Droppa
We are just about to invite investors to come and invest for us to grow to all corners of South Africa, Sadec and the world.Khathu Mufamadi, CEO - Droppa
Listen to the interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown
More from Business
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market
What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors?Read More
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it
Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions.Read More
Privilege and inheritance: Time to disrupt intergeneration transfers of wealth?
Has the time come to start reimagining how we deal with the transfer of intergenerational wealth?Read More
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa
Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events.Read More
Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now'
"We focus on getting businesses to the other side of this crisis while preserving jobs," says Sanlam Investments' Nersan Naidoo.Read More
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine
It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking.Read More
Economy could recover by 2022, adding 8 million jobs - Dr Pali Lehohla
Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa.Read More
Acsa determined to survive as global aviation industry takes nosedive, says CEO
The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa)'s new CEO says the state-owned enterprise has a strategy in place to survive the industry's global decline.Read More
Do we really need (more) shopping malls?
If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel.Read More
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials
Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs.Read More