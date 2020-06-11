'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Men also at risk of breast cancer and early detection is key
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justus Apffelstaedt - specialist surgeon with an interest in breast, thyroid and parathyroid health as well as soft tissue
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
Hangberg tensions finally boil over
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roberto Quintas - Hout Bay Ward Councillor
Today at 07:20
Concourt ruling is a win for democracy and citizens
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kimera Chetty - Legal Researcher at Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Is Covid-19 a vascular disease and not respiratory?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jaco Laubscher - Physician specialising in non-invasive cardiology and vascular biology at Stellenbosch Mediclinic
Today at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news wrap from Europe and the world with Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:21
The Walk-in Doctor shuts up shop
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Survival of NPOs - saving a weakened sector
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Multichoice signs deal with Netflix to offer services through its new decoder
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC Premier: We'll start opening up Covid-19 testing once backlog is eliminated Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province’s Covid-19 testing backlog should be cleared by the end of the week. 11 June 2020 6:54 PM
Structures demolished in Hangberg were occupied says community leader Residents of Hangberg in Hout Bay claim structures demolished on Thursday were occupied, but the CoCT disagrees. 11 June 2020 5:58 PM
'They say we must go back to China' - Covid-19 sparks rise in sinophobia in SA The founder of Proudly Chinese SA says there's been an increase in hate speech since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 11 June 2020 5:10 PM
View all Local
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis. 11 June 2020 3:17 PM
Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates The New Nation Movement says Constitutional democracy has won following the landmark ruling allowing independent candidates to run... 11 June 2020 2:42 PM
We may be able to elect independent candidates to legislature Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the far-reaching ramifications of a judgment ruling that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional. 11 June 2020 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
Do we really need (more) shopping malls? If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel. 11 June 2020 11:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown

11 June 2020 7:32 PM
by
Tags:
MNet
Multichoice
Lockdown
COVID-19
digital subscribers

Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Africa.

Droppa is an online delivery platform.

The company’s original operating model allows patrons and businesses to request a truck for furniture removals and logistics.

It has also expanded its recently launched Droppa Express.

Droppa Express is now able to courier lightweight goods under 25 kilograms nationally from Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

We provide the truck with the driver and you can also request helpers.

Khathu Mufamadi, CEO - Droppa

We have a pool of people who register with their bakkie on our platform and then we have customers who want to move goods who come to our platform...we locate the nearest driver in the location nearest to you.

Khathu Mufamadi, CEO - Droppa

We are just about to invite investors to come and invest for us to grow to all corners of South Africa, Sadec and the world.

Khathu Mufamadi, CEO - Droppa
Droppa

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown


11 June 2020 7:32 PM
by
Tags:
MNet
Multichoice
Lockdown
COVID-19
digital subscribers

Recommended

More from Business

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market

11 June 2020 7:52 PM

What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp-message-log-app-smartphone-social-media-texting-technology-123rf

The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it

11 June 2020 7:09 PM

Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

last-will-and-testament-2jpg

Privilege and inheritance: Time to disrupt intergeneration transfers of wealth?

11 June 2020 6:44 PM

Has the time come to start reimagining how we deal with the transfer of intergenerational wealth?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

forex-brokers-sajpg

8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa

11 June 2020 3:45 PM

Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sanlam-logojpg

Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now'

11 June 2020 2:52 PM

"We focus on getting businesses to the other side of this crisis while preserving jobs," says Sanlam Investments' Nersan Naidoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec bank

Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine

11 June 2020 2:28 PM

It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic recovery reopening economy growth GDP 123rf 123rfbusiness surgical mask

Economy could recover by 2022, adding 8 million jobs - Dr Pali Lehohla

11 June 2020 1:36 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170214capetownairportjpg

Acsa determined to survive as global aviation industry takes nosedive, says CEO

11 June 2020 11:48 AM

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa)'s new CEO says the state-owned enterprise has a strategy in place to survive the industry's global decline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Canal Walk food court

Do we really need (more) shopping malls?

11 June 2020 11:35 AM

If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflix-dstvjpg

Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials

11 June 2020 9:07 AM

Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Attorneys take legal action against CT Deeds Office over repeated closures

Local

We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system

Local

Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now'

Business

EWN Highlights

WCED to focus on mental health of teachers & pupils amid COVID-19

11 June 2020 8:31 PM

Pandemic accelerating in Africa, test kits needed, WHO says

11 June 2020 7:40 PM

Struggling to unite country, Trump reopens re-election campaign

11 June 2020 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA