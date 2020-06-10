Move Boulders wind farm project to mothballed Saldanha Steel, proposes activist





Pickford represents hundreds of residents along the West Coast who are objecting to a massive new wind energy project destined for the Vredenburg, Paternoster, Britannia Bay area.

He has made an urgent application to present this new proposal to the government after the wind farm was approved by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) earlier this year.

Pickford, an acclaimed wildlife photographer and environmental author, submitted his initial appeal on behalf of West Coast homeowners in January.

He has now asked that DEFF allow him to supplement his appeal with this new alternative suggestion.

Pickford says Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's plans to convert old coal mines and plants into gas, solar and wind power generators sparked the idea.

He says defunct energy sites are ideal for wind farms because they are built in areas that are already environmentally compromised and degraded.

Pickford argues that moving the Boulders Wind Farm development to the Saldanha Steel plant - only 15 kilometers away - will have minimal ecological, environmental and social consequences.

The proposed Boulders Wind Farm development will consist of 45 turbines standing 165m high.

Critics say the wind farm will be an eyesore along the scenic West Coast Peninsula, possibly affecting tourism and property values.

The Saldanha Steel plant has recently closed down. 900 people have lost their jobs and the factory has been mothballed. Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer

It makes complete environmental sense to look at abandoned industrial sites as alternative energy sites into the future. Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer

I wrote an urgent appeal to the department asking them to be able to present new information. Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer

