Move Boulders wind farm project to mothballed Saldanha Steel, proposes activist
Pickford represents hundreds of residents along the West Coast who are objecting to a massive new wind energy project destined for the Vredenburg, Paternoster, Britannia Bay area.
He has made an urgent application to present this new proposal to the government after the wind farm was approved by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) earlier this year.
RELATED: 'Approval of Boulders Wind Farm equal to placing 45 turbines on Table Mountain'
Pickford, an acclaimed wildlife photographer and environmental author, submitted his initial appeal on behalf of West Coast homeowners in January.
He has now asked that DEFF allow him to supplement his appeal with this new alternative suggestion.
Pickford says Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's plans to convert old coal mines and plants into gas, solar and wind power generators sparked the idea.
He says defunct energy sites are ideal for wind farms because they are built in areas that are already environmentally compromised and degraded.
RELATED: Proposed West Coast wind farm could jeopardise tourism, says Peter Pickford
Pickford argues that moving the Boulders Wind Farm development to the Saldanha Steel plant - only 15 kilometers away - will have minimal ecological, environmental and social consequences.
The proposed Boulders Wind Farm development will consist of 45 turbines standing 165m high.
Critics say the wind farm will be an eyesore along the scenic West Coast Peninsula, possibly affecting tourism and property values.
The Saldanha Steel plant has recently closed down. 900 people have lost their jobs and the factory has been mothballed.Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer
It makes complete environmental sense to look at abandoned industrial sites as alternative energy sites into the future.Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer
I wrote an urgent appeal to the department asking them to be able to present new information.Peter Pickford, Environmental author and photographer
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
CT doctors raise funds for PPE packs to help healthcare workers beyond hospitals
A group of family doctors in Cape Town has united to provide essential PPE to healthcare professionals outside the hospital environment.Read More
Latest on Fita's bid to have tobacco ban declared unlawful
The sale of tobacco products has been illegal since the start of the national lockdown back in March.Read More
Dog walker's death highlights plight of foreign nationals in SA
Tributes have poured in for 21-year-old Calvin Inkongolo following the discovery of his body in Seapoint last week.Read More
Ipid recommends action against Joburg metro cops involved in Collins Khosa death
Police watchdog Ipid has sent a report to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) following its probe into the killing of Collins Khosa.Read More
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'
Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.Read More
Western Cape Liquor Authority suspends 32 licences for lockdown offences
The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) has conducted 65 investigations in which 32 liquor licences have been suspended.Read More
Something positive can come out of this says slave assignment school principal
Parklands College head Sylvia Steyn apologizes for the slave auction poster assignment set by a teacher during an online class.Read More
Let's open up domestic leisure travel, says Tourism Business Council
The tourism sector has pleaded with parliamentarians to urgently reopen the industry.Read More
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'
Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.Read More
Where to from here? Dismantling systemic racism in South Africa's elite schools
Refilwe Moloto chairs a panel discussion looking at ways to tackle institutionalized racism in the country's top schools.Read More