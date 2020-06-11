Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:32
Carter is a technology company tells us about the new technology they built to help big logistics companies operate efficiently post covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Stephan
Today at 11:45
DSTV partners with Netflix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 13:07
Latest News and Covid-19 Stats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenny Morris
Today at 13:33
Minute of Mindfulness - Ida Scheepers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
SA's flu season has still not arrived - is this good or bad?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sibongile Walaza - medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 15:20
Medical ethics surrounding rationing clinical care
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Keymanthri Moodley - Professor & Director, Centre for Medical Ethics & Law, Department of Medicine, Stellenbosch
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Does The SA Wine Industry Have A Racism Problem?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ntsiki Biyela - Wine Maker and Owner of Aslina Wines
Today at 16:10
ATTORNEYS TO TAKE DEEDS OFFICE TO COURT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Le Roux - Partner at Glyn Marais and member of CTAA
Today at 16:20
Why SA’s great white sharks are disappearing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Enrico Gennari - Shark Expert at Oceans Research Institute
Today at 16:55
ACSA open for essential travel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Cloete - General Manager at Cape Town International Airport
Today at 17:05
How is bed capacity doing at private hospitals amid Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Smuts - Mediclinic Southern Africa’s Chief Clinical Officer
Today at 17:20
Are we underestimating how many people are resistant to Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura Spinney - Novelist, science journalist and author of PALE RIDER, a history of the Spanish flu
Today at 17:46
Western Cape Premier weekly dig icon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of CT feels no remorse for tearing down tents in Obs - homeless resident Homeless people in Observatory have been left out in the cold after law enforcement removed tents erected for them by a local resi... 11 June 2020 10:46 AM
Move Boulders wind farm project to mothballed Saldanha Steel, proposes activist Peter Pickford has proposed that the controversial West Coast wind farm project moves to ArcelorMittal’s mothballed Saldanha Steel... 10 June 2020 5:42 PM
CT doctors raise funds for PPE packs to help healthcare workers beyond hospitals A group of family doctors in Cape Town has united to provide essential PPE to healthcare professionals outside the hospital enviro... 10 June 2020 3:52 PM
View all Local
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing. 10 June 2020 11:53 AM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
View all Politics
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Something found in a dump may save the oceans By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea 10 June 2020 7:15 PM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans? 10 June 2020 7:14 PM
View all Business
1 in 8 South Africans intend to start a business in next 3 years - survey Kieno Kammies interviews USB's Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, co-author of a new report on entrepreneurship. 10 June 2020 3:39 PM
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why? The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian. 9 June 2020 3:01 PM
Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply). 9 June 2020 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials

11 June 2020 9:07 AM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
DStv
Bruce Whitfield
Multichoice
Netflix
Amazon Prime Video
Tim Jacobs

Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video is coming to DStv decoder near you, reported Business Day on Wednesday.

Nearly 20 million households in 50 countries have a DStv subscription.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs.

Jacobs was coy but offered no denials when Whitfield mentioned Netflix and Amazon specifically.

We have signed two distribution agreements with major international platforms, without naming them…

Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below (or scroll down for more quotes from it).

We’re seeing a slightly slower rate [of disconnects] in our premium category on the back on us not increasing prices… Overall disconnects are inline with historical trends… With lockdowns in a number of countries across the Continent, towards the end of the financial year, we actually saw numbers increasing… Those subscribers have stayed with us.

Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice

If the sports event is postponed there is no reduction in the cost... We have a deferral of cost, but no cost reduction… We still have those commitments…

Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice

Satellite and Digital Terrestrial Television is still the predominant way we deliver our service across Africa. But over-the-top [streaming via the internet] is becoming a bigger part of the consumer experience… Our strategy is to straddle all these technologies… offering simplicity, choice and convenience… accessing multiple types of content from multiple service providers…

Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


11 June 2020 9:07 AM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
DStv
Bruce Whitfield
Multichoice
Netflix
Amazon Prime Video
Tim Jacobs

Recommended

More from Business

Petase - plastic eating enzyme

Something found in a dump may save the oceans

10 June 2020 7:15 PM

By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa

10 June 2020 7:14 PM

The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hairdresser hair salon small business 123rflocal 123rfbusiness 123rf

Regulations may force hairdressers and beauticians to operate outside the law

10 June 2020 6:53 PM

Regulations may force hairdressers, beauticians and other personal care workers to operate outside the law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small business owners entrepreneurs entrepreneurship 123rf 123rfbusiness

1 in 8 South Africans intend to start a business in next 3 years - survey

10 June 2020 3:39 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews USB's Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, co-author of a new report on entrepreneurship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-business-hubpng

The Business Hub: One-stop shop for small businesses in Cape Town

10 June 2020 2:48 PM

The Business Hub team is ready to help you find the support and resources you need to grow your small business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hairdresser with face mask and face shield 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'

10 June 2020 2:05 PM

Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-fimagejpg

'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'

10 June 2020 9:22 AM

"We fight those regulations," says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. "We’ve all got to play a role!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

milnerton-market-facebook-2jpg

MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place

10 June 2020 6:57 AM

Bruce Tait says many of their traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week

9 June 2020 7:36 PM

Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf 123rf

Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools

9 June 2020 7:19 PM

Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Small business owners entrepreneurs entrepreneurship 123rf 123rfbusiness

1 in 8 South Africans intend to start a business in next 3 years - survey

10 June 2020 3:39 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews USB's Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, co-author of a new report on entrepreneurship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hairdresser with face mask and face shield 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'

10 June 2020 2:05 PM

Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

milnerton-market-facebook-2jpg

MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place

10 June 2020 6:57 AM

Bruce Tait says many of their traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

don't panic.jpg

Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?

9 June 2020 3:01 PM

The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests

9 June 2020 1:10 PM

Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150102-Lions-head.jpg

CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now

9 June 2020 12:36 PM

Independent mountain guide Frank Dwyer agrees with the decision by SANParks to close Lion’s Head until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again

9 June 2020 11:45 AM

It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quit smoking cigarette bad 123rflifestyle 123rf

'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself'

9 June 2020 9:19 AM

ICPA Association CEO of Jacie Maiman says quitting smoking requires 3 things: behavioral change, support, and often medication.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plastic carrier shopping bags 123rf environment green recycling

Plastic bags, if reusable, are best for the environment – CSIR

8 June 2020 3:01 PM

Plastic bags are wildly unpopular, but the alternatives also impact on the environment, suggests a new study by the CSIR.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150102-Lions-head.jpg

SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'

6 June 2020 3:49 PM

Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

melodyjpg

SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community

9 June 2020 3:43 PM

The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drakensberg-boys-choir

[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'

6 June 2020 9:41 AM

The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

virtual-national-arts-festival-cropjpg

Virtual National Arts Festival: 'Lockdown prepared audiences for online viewing'

5 June 2020 7:00 PM

Festival CEO Monica Newton says artists have had to completely reconceptualise the work they've created for the new medium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020

5 June 2020 6:40 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sally-patridge-bookpng

Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay

5 June 2020 5:56 PM

Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind the book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

robjpg

[LISTEN] Did my father really die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host

4 June 2020 5:42 PM

Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

marianjpg

[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes

2 June 2020 4:32 PM

Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-fugard-theatre-cape-town

Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform

2 June 2020 11:15 AM

The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in theatre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed

30 May 2020 3:48 PM

Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

marc-lottering-gallery-imagepng

Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend

29 May 2020 3:22 PM

Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Nairobi Kenya 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy

8 June 2020 11:41 AM

The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kigali Rwanda 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfAfrica

Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley

1 June 2020 12:13 PM

"Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black-busines-woman-entrepreneur-job-freelancer-laptop-career-goals-startup123rf

New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024

14 May 2020 6:20 PM

A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

virus malware cybersecurity 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information

12 May 2020 9:20 AM

Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180904ramphosagif

'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'

5 May 2020 12:35 PM

Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

david-moinina-sengehjpg

Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model

2 May 2020 2:30 PM

Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ethiopian Airlines 123rfbusiness 123rf

Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19

28 April 2020 7:32 PM

Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful

26 April 2020 4:27 PM

The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria Africa 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola?

21 April 2020 8:05 PM

Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yoweri-museveni-exercise-videojpeg

[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video

11 April 2020 11:41 AM

75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials

Business Lifestyle Entertainment Africa

Groote Schuur Hospital is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff - WC Health

Local Politics

'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'

Local Business Politics Opinion

EWN Highlights

COVID-19: Gauteng clocks second-highest infection rates

11 June 2020 10:41 AM

National Health Lab Services ‘working flat-out’ to clear COVID-19 tests backlog

11 June 2020 10:39 AM

Livingstone Hospital doctors speak out on ‘dangerous, unsanitary’ conditions

11 June 2020 10:02 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA