Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

We may be able to elect independent candidates to legislature

11 June 2020 10:00 AM
by
Tags:
CASAC
SA electoral system
independent candidate
National Provincial Legislature

Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the far-reaching ramifications of a judgment ruling that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional.

On Thursday 11 June the Constitutional Court will rule on the constitutionality of the Election Act. Specifically, on whether you and I should be able to elect independent candidates to the national provincial legislatures.

Currently, only political parties are able to do so.

The case was first heard in 2019

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution joined the case as amicus, or, a friend of the court.

Casac executive secretary, Lawson Naidoo speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their expectations and possible outcome.

Naidoo says he first wants to dispel a commonly held myth. The president of the Republic of South Africa is elected by the members of the National Assembly in Parliament in terms of the Constitution.

So even if we changed the electoral system as a result of today's judgment, the president will still be elected by the 400 members of the National Assembly.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)

He says the case was brought in August 2019 and they have been waiting ten months for this judgment.

The case seeks to argue that the Electoral Act is inconsistent with the Constitution in that, it does not provide the opportunity for individual candidates to stand in national and provincial elections.

In South Africa, we have a closed party proportional list system in which only parties participate in national and provincial elections.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)

In the local government sphere, independents can run as ward councilors, he adds.

In the apartheid days, we had a constituency-based electoral system that was designed an suited for the apartheid separate model.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)

He explains how the national and provincial system was introduced for the 2994 elections to provide a more inclusive election.

But years on, public concern about accountability has grown.

The judgment could have very far-reaching repercussions if the court upholds the appeal in this matter and rules that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional.

This will mandate Parliament to change electoral law which will result in significant upheaval.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)

Listen to the interview below:


