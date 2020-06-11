City of CT feels no remorse for tearing down tents in Obs - homeless resident

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:32
Carter is a technology company tells us about the new technology they built to help big logistics companies operate efficiently post covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Stephan
Today at 11:45
DSTV partners with Netflix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 13:07
Latest News and Covid-19 Stats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenny Morris
Today at 13:33
Minute of Mindfulness - Ida Scheepers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
SA's flu season has still not arrived - is this good or bad?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sibongile Walaza - medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 15:20
Medical ethics surrounding rationing clinical care
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Keymanthri Moodley - Professor & Director, Centre for Medical Ethics & Law, Department of Medicine, Stellenbosch
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Does The SA Wine Industry Have A Racism Problem?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ntsiki Biyela - Wine Maker and Owner of Aslina Wines
Today at 16:10
ATTORNEYS TO TAKE DEEDS OFFICE TO COURT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Le Roux - Partner at Glyn Marais and member of CTAA
Today at 16:20
Why SA’s great white sharks are disappearing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Enrico Gennari - Shark Expert at Oceans Research Institute
Today at 16:55
ACSA open for essential travel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Cloete - General Manager at Cape Town International Airport
Today at 17:05
How is bed capacity doing at private hospitals amid Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Smuts - Mediclinic Southern Africa’s Chief Clinical Officer
Today at 17:20
Are we underestimating how many people are resistant to Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura Spinney - Novelist, science journalist and author of PALE RIDER, a history of the Spanish flu
Today at 17:46
Western Cape Premier weekly dig icon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
City of CT feels no remorse for tearing down tents in Obs - homeless resident

11 June 2020 10:46 AM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Observatory
Law Enforcement
Shelter
tents
Obs CAN
homeless tents

Homeless people in Observatory have been left out in the cold after law enforcement removed tents erected for them by a local resident.

On Tuesday, Observatory resident Terna Gyuse put up two marquees to shelter homeless people from the heavy rains.

Gyuse is a member of the Obs Community Action Network (CAN) and he set up two marquees at the Village Green on Tuesday afternoon.

The marquees were erected on land owned by the City of Cape Town without a permit, according to GroundUp.

The City's law enforcement officers took down the tents shortly after they were put up.

Gulam Pietersen says the City feels no remorse for leaving homeless people exposed to the elements.

Pietersen is a homeless transgender woman living near Obz Plaza in a makeshift structure that's vulnerable to strong winds.

She has questioned the lack of humanity shown by municipal officials when Gyuse and other volunteers tried to help homeless residents in the area.

She says homeless people are at risk of falling ill without any proper shelter.

Pietersen has slammed the City of Cape Town for disregarding the lives of homeless people who are forced to share wet blankets and sleep under plastic sheets in this cold.

She says there's so much privately-owned land that is lying vacant in Observatory that could be used to protect homeless people - who are also human beings.

What Obs CAN really wanted to do was to put a roof over the heads of the homeless people.

Gulam Pietersen, Homeless Observatory resident

Because of the storms coming over the three days, Obs CAN wanted to assist because they didn't want any of us to get ill.

Gulam Pietersen, Homeless Observatory resident

It was such a beautiful thing that happened on Tuesday night, Terna and his colleagues went through so many channels in order to find a space in Observatory... but the [municpal] government still declined them.

Gulam Pietersen, Homeless Observatory resident

They were turned down. There's so much vacant-land that's not being used. It's privately-owned, yes. But what is it just to offer it for this time of need for a homeless person that is also a human being, just like any other?

Gulam Pietersen, Homeless Observatory resident

The people that are meant to serve and protect [us], are becoming the biggest criminals... they have no remorse for what they have done.

Gulam Pietersen, Homeless Observatory resident

People are sleeping along pathways, under the bridge with little blankets, no roof, no place to keep warm and it leads to illness.

Gulam Pietersen, Homeless Observatory resident

They say 'The City of Cape Town works for me', I don't think so.

Gulam Pietersen, Homeless Observatory resident

Listen to the discussion on Tonight with Lester Kiewit:


