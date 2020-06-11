[LISTEN] How TB prepared the city's night shelters for Covid-19





With a cold front heading towards Cape Town and heavy downpours across the city this week, homeless organisations have been doing what they can to support the local street population.

In Vredehoek a number of people have been assisted with accommodation at backpackers, while others have been given assistance from the Haven Night Shelter Welfare Organisation.

CEO Hassan Khan spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about the challenges currently facing people living on the street in light of the change in weather and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He says the coronavirus crisis has deprived many from being able to earn money.

The difficulty is there is a large number of people who would ordinarily be involved in economic activity selling things, parking cars etc. Hassan Khan, CEO - Haven night shelter

Khan says there are a large number of foreign nationals on the street who have no means of sustaining themselves.

He adds that until recently Haven were just providing food, however because of Covid-19 they have had to extend what they can offer:

We're actually providing plastic sheeting and thick plastic bags to protect their clothing and keep them dry. Hassan Khan, CEO - Haven Night Shelter

After the downpours of the last few days we went around checking and people are in safe and better circumstances than they would otherwise have been, but they're still not under a formal roof. Hassan Khan, CEO - Haven Night Shelter

We've also managed to help some homeless people with the support of the CANS (Collective Action Network) and the Anglican Church in Vredehoek to have them accommodated in backpackers as normal residents of a backpacker. Hassan Khan, CEO - Haven Night Shelter

Normally I would say don't help people stay on the street, today we have to save lives before we can talk about getting off the street. Hassan Khan, CEO - Haven Night Shelter

Khan says since the start of the Covid-19 crisis clients and staff at their shelters are subjected to a strict, daily screening process:

We were at an advantage in that in Cape Town we have dealt with TB for many years so we have an idea of infectious diseases. Hassan Khan, CEO - Haven Night Shelter

Covid-19 alerted us to a need for vigilance and increased hygiene. Hassan Khan, CEO - Haven Night Shelter

Click below to find out how the Haven Night Shelters are screening guests during Covid-19: