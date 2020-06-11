[LISTEN] How TB prepared the city's night shelters for Covid-19
With a cold front heading towards Cape Town and heavy downpours across the city this week, homeless organisations have been doing what they can to support the local street population.
In Vredehoek a number of people have been assisted with accommodation at backpackers, while others have been given assistance from the Haven Night Shelter Welfare Organisation.
CEO Hassan Khan spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about the challenges currently facing people living on the street in light of the change in weather and the Covid-19 pandemic.
He says the coronavirus crisis has deprived many from being able to earn money.
The difficulty is there is a large number of people who would ordinarily be involved in economic activity selling things, parking cars etc.Hassan Khan, CEO - Haven night shelter
Khan says there are a large number of foreign nationals on the street who have no means of sustaining themselves.
He adds that until recently Haven were just providing food, however because of Covid-19 they have had to extend what they can offer:
We're actually providing plastic sheeting and thick plastic bags to protect their clothing and keep them dry.Hassan Khan, CEO - Haven Night Shelter
After the downpours of the last few days we went around checking and people are in safe and better circumstances than they would otherwise have been, but they're still not under a formal roof.Hassan Khan, CEO - Haven Night Shelter
We've also managed to help some homeless people with the support of the CANS (Collective Action Network) and the Anglican Church in Vredehoek to have them accommodated in backpackers as normal residents of a backpacker.Hassan Khan, CEO - Haven Night Shelter
Normally I would say don't help people stay on the street, today we have to save lives before we can talk about getting off the street.Hassan Khan, CEO - Haven Night Shelter
Khan says since the start of the Covid-19 crisis clients and staff at their shelters are subjected to a strict, daily screening process:
We were at an advantage in that in Cape Town we have dealt with TB for many years so we have an idea of infectious diseases.Hassan Khan, CEO - Haven Night Shelter
Covid-19 alerted us to a need for vigilance and increased hygiene.Hassan Khan, CEO - Haven Night Shelter
RELATED: City of CT feels no remorse for tearing down tents in Obs - homeless resident
RELATED: Dog walker's death highlights plight of foreign nationals in SA
Click below to find out how the Haven Night Shelters are screening guests during Covid-19:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now'
"We focus on getting businesses to the other side of this crisis while preserving jobs," says Sanlam Investments' Nersan Naidoo.Read More
Economy could recover by 2022, adding 8 million jobs - Dr Pali Lehohla
Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa.Read More
Will Covid-19 affect South Africa's divorce rate?
With couples being forced together during lockdown, Lester Kiewit asks whether we'll see a spike in the country's divorce rate.Read More
Do we really need (more) shopping malls?
If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel.Read More
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'
Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.Read More
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'
Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.Read More
[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown
Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing.Read More
'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'
"We fight those regulations," says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. "We’ve all got to play a role!"Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff - WC Health
Western Cape Department of Health's Dr Keith Cloete says R11 million was spent on PPE for Groote Schuur Hospital in April alone.Read More
MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place
Bruce Tait says many of their traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade.Read More