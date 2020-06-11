Acsa determined to survive as global aviation industry takes nosedive, says CEO
Nompumelelo (Mpumi) Mpofu took charge as the CEO of Acsa in February this year.
She now has to deal with the devastating impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the international aviation industry.
According to Mpofu, the aviation industry will see only 50% of pre-2019 figures for the next seven to eight years.
She says Acsa is developing a strategy in order to survive the downturn for the next five years.
This strategy includes the following plans:
- revising its financial approach by reaching out to financial institutions, investors, and government
- developing an “airtropolis” - bigger economic hubs and activity around major airports
- diversifying Acsa's business model to include new service offerings around cargo
We're quite clear about the survival of Acsa, even diversification of our activities to ensure that we bring Acsa back into full swing.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Acsa
We're looking at consolidating more and really looking at the underperformance of the cargo side.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Acsa
Whenever these big events happen, international aviation really takes a knock. Our future outlook is not good.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Acsa
It's been a bloodbath out there... We are affected by what has happened internationally.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Acsa
The real big issue that we do not have control over is the bloodbath that's affected international aviation.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Acsa
Mpofu also elaborated on how the airport experience is changing in South Africa to comply with Covid-19 regulations.
Listen to the CEO in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
