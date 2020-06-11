Will Covid-19 affect South Africa's divorce rate?
According to Gulf News divorce rates in Saudi Arabia have increased by 30% during the coronavirus lockdown.
Similarly, the 70-day-long Covid-19 quarantine enforced in China's Wuhan province is thought to have been responsible for the divorce rate doubling.
So just how well are couples in South Africa faring during the lockdown?
Couples in the UK who live apart were told recently that the coronavirus would 'test the strength of their relationship' afterv new regulations were introduced banning people from socialising indoors with a person from outside their household.
The country's deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries assumed the role of relationship counselor when she told couples living separately that they should remain apart for the duration of the lockdown – or move in together.
CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit speaks to dating coach Shelley Lewin to find out how to survive lockdown with your loved one.
[Relationships] have to be balanced by time apart, where you are separate and private and you get your own individuality and 'me time'. It's a balance of togetherness and separateness.Shelley Lewin, Dating coach - The Relationship Architect
When there's just this unremitting and unceasing togetherness it's very difficult for couples to find that balance...it can be incredibly intense.Shelley Lewin, Dating coach - The Relationship Architect
Lewin says learning to walk away when conversations become heated takes practice.
When you feel your heart rate increasing or your palms sweating... you actually make the conscious choice to calm down and we'll resume this conversation when we're both calm.Shelley Lewin, Dating coach - The Relationship Architect
She adds that it's important to learn how to self regulate.
Good music really can get you into a calm state. In fact it's proven that baroque classical music calms the nervous system!Shelley Lewin, Dating coach - The Relationship Architect
You can do breathwork and breathing...and also being barefoot and staring at the trees has a calming effect.Shelley Lewin, Dating coach - The Relationship Architect
Click below to hear Shelley sharing more tips on how to survive lockdown with your partner:
