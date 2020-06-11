Do we really need (more) shopping malls?





South Africa is sunny - it’s hot, but not Dubai-hot.

Do we really need shopping malls?

What if your favourite one suddenly disappeared – would another suffice?

If it wasn’t for the mall, where would you hang out?

What did people do before there was a mall in, seemingly, every suburb?

The Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

I have a phobia of malls… To walk don’t the passageways, especially during Covid-19; some people are wearing masks with noses sticking out. Other people aren’t wearing masks at all… Finding parking… it irritates the living daylights out of me. Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

Kieno Kammies interviewed Anton Ressel, a business development consultant and SME specialist.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for quotes from it).

A number of studies show that when a shopping mall goes up in a township, about 70% of small businesses in the surrounding area report a significant decline in income. 48% of them close their doors within a year of the mall going up… Anton Ressel, business development consultant - Fetola

From a small business development perspective… malls are bad news… Bigger retailers do bring value… they offer good prices… but you need a balance… Anton Ressel, business development consultant - Fetola

Constantia doesn’t need another mall, although they got another one last year! Anton Ressel, business development consultant - Fetola

80% of new jobs in South Africa are created by small and medium-sized businesses… Anton Ressel, business development consultant - Fetola