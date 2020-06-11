Do we really need (more) shopping malls?
South Africa is sunny - it’s hot, but not Dubai-hot.
Do we really need shopping malls?
What if your favourite one suddenly disappeared – would another suffice?
If it wasn’t for the mall, where would you hang out?
What did people do before there was a mall in, seemingly, every suburb?
I have a phobia of malls… To walk don’t the passageways, especially during Covid-19; some people are wearing masks with noses sticking out. Other people aren’t wearing masks at all… Finding parking… it irritates the living daylights out of me.Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk
Kieno Kammies interviewed Anton Ressel, a business development consultant and SME specialist.
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for quotes from it).
A number of studies show that when a shopping mall goes up in a township, about 70% of small businesses in the surrounding area report a significant decline in income. 48% of them close their doors within a year of the mall going up…Anton Ressel, business development consultant - Fetola
From a small business development perspective… malls are bad news… Bigger retailers do bring value… they offer good prices… but you need a balance…Anton Ressel, business development consultant - Fetola
Constantia doesn’t need another mall, although they got another one last year!Anton Ressel, business development consultant - Fetola
80% of new jobs in South Africa are created by small and medium-sized businesses…Anton Ressel, business development consultant - Fetola
People shop for more than just convenience… Consider the difference between Cavendish Square on a Saturday morning versus spending the morning in Kalk Bay, going from shop to shop… that little shop you know and love, they know your name…Anton Ressel, business development consultant - Fetola
