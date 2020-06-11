Independent candidates may contest future elections, ConCourt rules
The Constitutional Court has ruled that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional in how it requires South Africans to only contest elections through the membership of political parties.
RELATED: Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates
This means independent candidates can contest the provincial and national elections in the future, without any affiliation to a political party.
The ruling has been suspended for 24 months to allow the National Assembly time to make the necessary constitutional amendments.
RELATED: An end to party power? Political leaders react to ConCourt ruling on independents
JUST IN: The Con Court has ruled that the electoral act is unconstitutional as it limits the right to persons wanting to contest provincial and national elections independently to associate to Political Parties.The declaration is suspended for 24 months. #IndependentCandidates TM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2020
The judgment delivered on Thursday morning follows a lengthy court battle.
The New Nation Movement, NPC, Chantal Dawn and others argued that, by only allowing individuals to become public representatives through political party affiliation, the Electoral Act infringed on their rights.
More from Local
Can doctors turn away non-Covid-19 emergencies? A medical ethics prof explains
With the rise in alcohol-related hospital admissions, can doctors refuse to treat certain patients? Prof Keymanthri Moodley answers.Read More
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA
DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system
Social activist Lisa Sonn says parents of black children have a responsibility to prepare them for the private school system.Read More
[VIDEO] Heartbreaking funeral as Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest
Tshegofatso's aunt knelt and begged South Africa to stop killing women, giving flowers to all the men at the funeral.Read More
Will Covid-19 affect South Africa's divorce rate?
With couples being forced together during lockdown, Lester Kiewit asks whether we'll see a spike in the country's divorce rate.Read More
Acsa determined to survive as global aviation industry takes nosedive, says CEO
The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa)'s new CEO says the state-owned enterprise has a strategy in place to survive the industry's global decline.Read More
[LISTEN] How TB prepared the city's night shelters for Covid-19
Haven Night Shelter CEO Hassan Khan explains how they're assisting street people during the current pandemic and cold front.Read More
City of CT feels no remorse for tearing down tents in Obs - homeless resident
Homeless people in Observatory have been left out in the cold after law enforcement removed tents erected for them by a local resident.Read More
Move Boulders wind farm project to mothballed Saldanha Steel, proposes activist
Peter Pickford has proposed that the controversial West Coast wind farm project moves to ArcelorMittal’s mothballed Saldanha Steel plant.Read More
CT doctors raise funds for PPE packs to help healthcare workers beyond hospitals
A group of family doctors in Cape Town has united to provide essential PPE to healthcare professionals outside the hospital environment.Read More