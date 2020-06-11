Independent candidates may contest future elections, ConCourt rules





The Constitutional Court has ruled that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional in how it requires South Africans to only contest elections through the membership of political parties.

This means independent candidates can contest the provincial and national elections in the future, without any affiliation to a political party.

The ruling has been suspended for 24 months to allow the National Assembly time to make the necessary constitutional amendments.

The judgment delivered on Thursday morning follows a lengthy court battle.

The New Nation Movement, NPC, Chantal Dawn and others argued that, by only allowing individuals to become public representatives through political party affiliation, the Electoral Act infringed on their rights.