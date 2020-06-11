An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents





The ConCourt has ruled that independent candidates can contest the provincial and national elections in the future, without any affiliation to a political party.

RELATED: Independent candidates may contest future elections, ConCourt rules

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s federal chairperson Helen Zille says the political parties will no longer have a hold of individuals with differing principles

The ruling is going to keep a lot of people on their toes. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

In this kind of system, if you feel very strongly that your party has gone wrong in principle, you can test whether your position is supported by a significant section of the electorate by standing as an independent. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader General Bantu Holomisa says the ruling will strengthen the check and balances of the electoral system.

Hopefully, there will be good people in these exiting political parties and new candidates that will come up and speak on their own. Bantu Holomisa - UDM leader

DA leader John Steenhuisen says it's important for there to be a diversity of voices in South African politics and opened a debate around the party system.

A plurality of voices in a political environment is always a healthy thing. John Steenhuisen, interim DA leader

The ruling is a natural extension of a Constitutional democracy... It's an opportunity to look at the political system in its entirety. John Steenhuisen, interim DA leader

The People's Dialogue founder Herman Mashaba says the ConCourt judgment demonstrates the independence and importance of the judiciary.

Mashaba, the former mayor of Johannesburg, says the ruling will allow his movement to be part of electoral reform.

I'm quite excited about this judgment. Herman Mashaba, Founder - People's Dialogue

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says the ruling is a step towards eradicating external influences and corruption within parties.

It gives a rejuvenation to what democracy by the people and for the people actually means. Mmusi Maimane, One South Africa Movement leader

It allows the great opportunity to move away from party capture and state capture. Mmusi Maimane, One South Africa Movement leader

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe says the ruling will be a wake-up call for political parties that have been suppressing dissenting voices.

It will shake some political parties that have been denying their members the right to dissent and disagree. Rev Kenneth Meshoe, ACDP Leader

Former IEC commissioner Terry Tselane says the ruling has significant implications for South Africa's political landscape and electoral system.

This judgement is good for democracy and we'll see now how Parliament is going to implement the judgement. Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - Institute of Election Management Services

Political analyst Sanusha Naidoo says the ruling gives the electorate more options.

Listen to the reactions on Today with Kienoo Kammies: