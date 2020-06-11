An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents
The ConCourt has ruled that independent candidates can contest the provincial and national elections in the future, without any affiliation to a political party.
RELATED: Independent candidates may contest future elections, ConCourt rules
The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s federal chairperson Helen Zille says the political parties will no longer have a hold of individuals with differing principles
The ruling is going to keep a lot of people on their toes.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
In this kind of system, if you feel very strongly that your party has gone wrong in principle, you can test whether your position is supported by a significant section of the electorate by standing as an independent.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader General Bantu Holomisa says the ruling will strengthen the check and balances of the electoral system.
Hopefully, there will be good people in these exiting political parties and new candidates that will come up and speak on their own.Bantu Holomisa - UDM leader
DA leader John Steenhuisen says it's important for there to be a diversity of voices in South African politics and opened a debate around the party system.
A plurality of voices in a political environment is always a healthy thing.John Steenhuisen, interim DA leader
The ruling is a natural extension of a Constitutional democracy... It's an opportunity to look at the political system in its entirety.John Steenhuisen, interim DA leader
The People's Dialogue founder Herman Mashaba says the ConCourt judgment demonstrates the independence and importance of the judiciary.
Mashaba, the former mayor of Johannesburg, says the ruling will allow his movement to be part of electoral reform.
I'm quite excited about this judgment.Herman Mashaba, Founder - People's Dialogue
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says the ruling is a step towards eradicating external influences and corruption within parties.
It gives a rejuvenation to what democracy by the people and for the people actually means.Mmusi Maimane, One South Africa Movement leader
It allows the great opportunity to move away from party capture and state capture.Mmusi Maimane, One South Africa Movement leader
African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe says the ruling will be a wake-up call for political parties that have been suppressing dissenting voices.
It will shake some political parties that have been denying their members the right to dissent and disagree.Rev Kenneth Meshoe, ACDP Leader
Former IEC commissioner Terry Tselane says the ruling has significant implications for South Africa's political landscape and electoral system.
This judgement is good for democracy and we'll see now how Parliament is going to implement the judgement.Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - Institute of Election Management Services
Political analyst Sanusha Naidoo says the ruling gives the electorate more options.
Listen to the reactions on Today with Kienoo Kammies:
More from Politics
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA
DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates
The New Nation Movement says Constitutional democracy has won following the landmark ruling allowing independent candidates to run for elections.Read More
We may be able to elect independent candidates to legislature
Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the far-reaching ramifications of a judgment ruling that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional.Read More
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'
Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.Read More
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'
Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.Read More
[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown
Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing.Read More
'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'
"We fight those regulations," says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. "We’ve all got to play a role!"Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff - WC Health
Western Cape Department of Health's Dr Keith Cloete says R11 million was spent on PPE for Groote Schuur Hospital in April alone.Read More
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump'
“It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn.Read More
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier.Read More