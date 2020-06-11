We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system
Parents of black children in South Africa have a responsibility to prepare them if they wish to send them to private or former Model C schools.
So says social activist and EWN contributor Lisa Joshua Sonn who shared her thoughts on the systemic racism in South Africa's elite schools with CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit.
Their conversation follows the expose of racism some of the country's top schools by current and former students via the Instagram account, YouSilenceWeAmplify.
The account was set up specifically to allow students of colour a safe platform to share their experiences.
Sonn herself has four children who have been through the private, government, and former Model C school system.
She says it's crucial that black children are told they are entering elite schools as equals.
We need to mentor them and coach them that they are enough the way they are, they don't have to go in there and assimilate.Lisa Joshua Sonn, Social activist and EWN contributor
Sonn, who grew up in Athlone, says her parents were mindful of how she and her siblings might be treated as coloured students in predominately white schools.
My sisters and I went to private schools and we were prepared like that...our parents said 'you're going in there as an equal, you're not better than anybody else, you're not less than anybody else.'Lisa Joshua Sonn, Social activist and EWN contributor
Sonn says she supports the efforts being made by students to call out certain South African schools.
I find it refreshing that young people are finding their voices.Lisa Joshua Sonn, Social activist and EWN contributor
Listen to the full interview below:
