[VIDEO] Heartbreaking funeral as Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest





EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise was at the funeral of 28-year-old Soweto woman, Tshegofatso Pule who was found stabbed to death and hanging from a tree in Roodepoort.

Pule was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Modise confirms to Clement Manyathela on The Midday report that the young woman was last seen walking to her car with her boyfriend.

No arrests have yet been made.

Family and friends have gathered at the funeral in Meadowlands, Soweto.

It is a very sombre mood as many here share their memories of Tshegofatso and the life that they spent with her. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter -EWN

Though funerals are meant to only allow 50 mourners in terms of the disaster regulations, Modise says there are far more than number present.

In an emotional tribute, her aunt knelt and begged South Africa to stop killing women. She prepared some flowers that she gave each man who was present at the funeral saying that it is a peace offering from her and the family to them, begging them through that flower to stop killing women. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter -EWN

Research Associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research Lisa Vetton speaks to Manyathela about gender based violence.

Listen to the interviews below:

Watch the funeral video below: