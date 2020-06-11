[VIDEO] Heartbreaking funeral as Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest

Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Latest Local
Can doctors turn away non-Covid-19 emergencies? A medical ethics prof explains With the rise in alcohol-related hospital admissions, can doctors refuse to treat certain patients? Prof Keymanthri Moodley answer... 11 June 2020 4:32 PM
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis. 11 June 2020 3:17 PM
We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system Social activist Lisa Sonn says parents of black children have a responsibility to prepare them for the private school system. 11 June 2020 2:01 PM
View all Local
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis. 11 June 2020 3:17 PM
Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates The New Nation Movement says Constitutional democracy has won following the landmark ruling allowing independent candidates to run... 11 June 2020 2:42 PM
An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents The DA, UDM, ACDP, the One South Africa Movement, and the People's Dialogue respond to the Constitutional Court ruling. 11 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now' "We focus on getting businesses to the other side of this crisis while preserving jobs," says Sanlam Investments' Nersan Naidoo. 11 June 2020 2:52 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
View all Business
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
1 in 8 South Africans intend to start a business in next 3 years - survey Kieno Kammies interviews USB's Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, co-author of a new report on entrepreneurship. 10 June 2020 3:39 PM
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag' Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time. 10 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
[VIDEO] Heartbreaking funeral as Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest

11 June 2020 1:18 PM
by
Tags:
Femicide
gender based violence
Tshegofatso Pule

Tshegofatso's aunt knelt and begged South Africa to stop killing women, giving flowers to all the men at the funeral.

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise was at the funeral of 28-year-old Soweto woman, Tshegofatso Pule who was found stabbed to death and hanging from a tree in Roodepoort.

Pule was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Modise confirms to Clement Manyathela on The Midday report that the young woman was last seen walking to her car with her boyfriend.

No arrests have yet been made.

Family and friends have gathered at the funeral in Meadowlands, Soweto.

It is a very sombre mood as many here share their memories of Tshegofatso and the life that they spent with her.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter -EWN

Though funerals are meant to only allow 50 mourners in terms of the disaster regulations, Modise says there are far more than number present.

In an emotional tribute, her aunt knelt and begged South Africa to stop killing women. She prepared some flowers that she gave each man who was present at the funeral saying that it is a peace offering from her and the family to them, begging them through that flower to stop killing women.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter -EWN

Research Associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research Lisa Vetton speaks to Manyathela about gender based violence.

Listen to the interviews below:

Watch the funeral video below:


