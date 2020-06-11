Economy could recover by 2022, adding 8 million jobs - Dr Pali Lehohla
Dr Pali Lehohla, a former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa, is collaborating with an organisation that is presenting pre-, in and post-Covid-19 scenarios at the national, provincial, municipal and district levels.
Clement Manyathela interviewed Lehohla.
The NDP set a target of unemployment at 14%. We are far from that! … It proposed a set of actions that could grow the economy at 5.7% by 2030… That was a pre-corona scenario…Dr Pali Lehohla
A business as usual scenario… calamitous consequences if we pursue that… We need a different future…Dr Pali Lehohla
When you don’t have the instruments to bring it all together; you can bark at it – it will never happen!Dr Pali Lehohla
There are going to be significant job losses… GDP will drop by between 4% and 16%... Poverty and inequality will deepen… But as we move to 2021/2022, it’s possible to grow the economy to double the current GDP… adding eight million new jobs…Dr Pali Lehohla
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
