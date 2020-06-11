Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates





On Thursday, the Constitutional Court ruled that independent candidates should be permitted to contest in provincial and national elections.

The application, challenging the constitutionality of the Electoral Aact, was brought by NGO the New Nation Movement (NNM).

The movement's national coordinator says the Bulelani Mkhohliswa ruling will pave the way for greater voter participation.

He says that independent candidates will force political parties to work harder at maintaining their relevance in South Africa.

RELATED: An end to party power? Political leaders react to ConCourt ruling on independents

It's been a long battle. Bulelani Mkhohliswa, National Coordinator - New Nation Movement

Today we feel that we have been justified and democracy is the one that is winning. Bulelani Mkhohliswa, National Coordinator - New Nation Movement

The ordinary citizens of South Africa will be able to choose candidates to represent them both at national and provincial levels without being forced to exercise that basic right via political parties. Bulelani Mkhohliswa, National Coordinator - New Nation Movement

Even the political parties themselves are going to shape up to a certain degree... Bulelani Mkhohliswa, National Coordinator - New Nation Movement

Parliament, with the help of the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), has 24 months to make the changes to allow independent candidates to stand for elections in SA.

The CEO of the Electoral Commission Sy Mamabolo has welcomed the judgment and says it will enrich South Africa's electoral democratic processes.

We welcome the clarity that is now provided in the matter and we stand ready as an electoral commission to work with Parliament to ensure that the defects in the Electoral Act are duly rectified within the stipulated 24 months. Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report: