G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA
The government's underfire after revealing its budget for so-called prestige projects for the current year.
Responding to a DA parliamentary question, Minister of Public Works Patricia De Lille revealed that the planned expenditure for 2020/21 is R423-million.
Among the projects due to be undertaken:
- R48 million for the revamping of the Groote Schuur estate;
- R15 million for roads and parking at the Bryntirion Presidential Estate;
- R203 million for facilities management at the Union Buildings and Presidency offices; and,
- R104 million for the Parliamentary Villages in Cape Town.
An additional R132 million has been budgeted for projects around the Parliamentary complex in Cape Town and the Union Buildings in Tshwane.
DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of this expenditure is essential, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At this point of the Covid-19 storm at which people are starving, people are losing their jobs en masse and many businesses are hitting the wall, it's time to reprioritize and spend every available cent on assisting South Africans get through this crisis.Tim Brauteseth, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance
It appears the Department of Public Works is setting aside money with complete disregard for how the rest of South Africans are living at the moment.Tim Brauteseth, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance
Listen to the full conversation below:
