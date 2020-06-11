G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
ACSA open for essential travel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Cloete - General Manager at Cape Town International Airport
Today at 17:05
How is bed capacity doing at private hospitals amid Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Smuts - Mediclinic Southern Africa’s Chief Clinical Officer
Today at 17:20
Are we underestimating how many people are resistant to Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura Spinney - Novelist, science journalist and author of PALE RIDER, a history of the Spanish flu
Today at 17:46
Western Cape Premier weekly dig icon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 20:10
Covid risk assessments at WC schools
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Dangers of hiking when there is inclement weather
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 20:48
By golly! That's not snow but hail!
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Le Sueur
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Can doctors turn away non-Covid-19 emergencies? A medical ethics prof explains With the rise in alcohol-related hospital admissions, can doctors refuse to treat certain patients? Prof Keymanthri Moodley answer... 11 June 2020 4:32 PM
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis. 11 June 2020 3:17 PM
We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system Social activist Lisa Sonn says parents of black children have a responsibility to prepare them for the private school system. 11 June 2020 2:01 PM
View all Local
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis. 11 June 2020 3:17 PM
Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates The New Nation Movement says Constitutional democracy has won following the landmark ruling allowing independent candidates to run... 11 June 2020 2:42 PM
An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents The DA, UDM, ACDP, the One South Africa Movement, and the People's Dialogue respond to the Constitutional Court ruling. 11 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now' "We focus on getting businesses to the other side of this crisis while preserving jobs," says Sanlam Investments' Nersan Naidoo. 11 June 2020 2:52 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
View all Business
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
1 in 8 South Africans intend to start a business in next 3 years - survey Kieno Kammies interviews USB's Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, co-author of a new report on entrepreneurship. 10 June 2020 3:39 PM
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag' Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time. 10 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA

11 June 2020 3:17 PM
by
Tags:
Department of public works
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille

DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis.

The government's underfire after revealing its budget for so-called prestige projects for the current year.

Responding to a DA parliamentary question, Minister of Public Works Patricia De Lille revealed that the planned expenditure for 2020/21 is R423-million.

Among the projects due to be undertaken:

  1. R48 million for the revamping of the Groote Schuur estate;
  2. R15 million for roads and parking at the Bryntirion Presidential Estate;
  3. R203 million for facilities management at the Union Buildings and Presidency offices; and,
  4. R104 million for the Parliamentary Villages in Cape Town.

An additional R132 million has been budgeted for projects around the Parliamentary complex in Cape Town and the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of this expenditure is essential, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this point of the Covid-19 storm at which people are starving, people are losing their jobs en masse and many businesses are hitting the wall, it's time to reprioritize and spend every available cent on assisting South Africans get through this crisis.

Tim Brauteseth, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance

It appears the Department of Public Works is setting aside money with complete disregard for how the rest of South Africans are living at the moment.

Tim Brauteseth, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the full conversation below:


11 June 2020 3:17 PM
by
Tags:
Department of public works
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille

Recommended

More from Local

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Can doctors turn away non-Covid-19 emergencies? A medical ethics prof explains

11 June 2020 4:32 PM

With the rise in alcohol-related hospital admissions, can doctors refuse to treat certain patients? Prof Keymanthri Moodley answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system

11 June 2020 2:01 PM

Social activist Lisa Sonn says parents of black children have a responsibility to prepare them for the private school system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200609-tshegofatso-pule2-edjpg

[VIDEO] Heartbreaking funeral as Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest

11 June 2020 1:18 PM

Tshegofatso's aunt knelt and begged South Africa to stop killing women, giving flowers to all the men at the funeral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3a806025-181e-4f49-9def-73e18851d5c8.jpg

Independent candidates may contest future elections, ConCourt rules

11 June 2020 12:22 PM

Parliament has 24 months to make the necessary constitutional changes to allow independent candidates to stand for elections in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sexless relationships.jpg

Will Covid-19 affect South Africa's divorce rate?

11 June 2020 12:10 PM

With couples being forced together during lockdown, Lester Kiewit asks whether we'll see a spike in the country's divorce rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170214capetownairportjpg

Acsa determined to survive as global aviation industry takes nosedive, says CEO

11 June 2020 11:48 AM

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa)'s new CEO says the state-owned enterprise has a strategy in place to survive the industry's global decline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190705-safe-space-edjpg

[LISTEN] How TB prepared the city's night shelters for Covid-19

11 June 2020 11:13 AM

Haven Night Shelter CEO Hassan Khan explains how they're assisting street people during the current pandemic and cold front.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

law-enforcement-vehicle-car-metro-cops-city-of-cape-town-ewn-twitter-picture

City of CT feels no remorse for tearing down tents in Obs - homeless resident

11 June 2020 10:46 AM

Homeless people in Observatory have been left out in the cold after law enforcement removed tents erected for them by a local resident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200113windfarmjpg wind farm, renewable energy

Move Boulders wind farm project to mothballed Saldanha Steel, proposes activist

10 June 2020 5:42 PM

Peter Pickford has proposed that the controversial West Coast wind farm project moves to ArcelorMittal’s mothballed Saldanha Steel plant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-workers-ppe-masks-for-medics-facebook-pagejpg

CT doctors raise funds for PPE packs to help healthcare workers beyond hospitals

10 June 2020 3:52 PM

A group of family doctors in Cape Town has united to provide essential PPE to healthcare professionals outside the hospital environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

IEC

Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates

11 June 2020 2:42 PM

The New Nation Movement says Constitutional democracy has won following the landmark ruling allowing independent candidates to run for elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191020mmusi

An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents

11 June 2020 1:14 PM

The DA, UDM, ACDP, the One South Africa Movement, and the People's Dialogue respond to the Constitutional Court ruling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parliament South African Parliament National Assembly politics

We may be able to elect independent candidates to legislature

11 June 2020 10:00 AM

Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the far-reaching ramifications of a judgment ruling that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hairdresser with face mask and face shield 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'

10 June 2020 2:05 PM

Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-minister-bheki-celepng

'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'

10 June 2020 12:09 PM

Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain National Park Cape Town SANParks 123rflifestyel 123rf

[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown

10 June 2020 11:53 AM

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-fimagejpg

'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'

10 June 2020 9:22 AM

"We fight those regulations," says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. "We’ve all got to play a role!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171114grooteschuurhospitaljpg

Groote Schuur Hospital is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff - WC Health

10 June 2020 9:13 AM

Western Cape Department of Health's Dr Keith Cloete says R11 million was spent on PPE for Groote Schuur Hospital in April alone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump USA America flag Star-Spangled Banner 123rf 123rfworld

'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump'

9 June 2020 11:44 AM

“It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

angie-motshekga-7-june-2020png

95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners

7 June 2020 4:49 PM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA

Local Politics

Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now'

Business

We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system

Local

EWN Highlights

Rise in COVID-19 infections in EC must come as a huge warning - Mkhize

11 June 2020 3:53 PM

Line-up changes at 702 as Eusebius McKaiser exits, Mandy Weiner returns

11 June 2020 3:39 PM

Hangberg remains volatile after police demolish illegal structures

11 June 2020 2:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA