Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now'

Today at 16:55
ACSA open for essential travel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Cloete - General Manager at Cape Town International Airport
Today at 17:05
How is bed capacity doing at private hospitals amid Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Smuts - Mediclinic Southern Africa’s Chief Clinical Officer
Today at 17:20
Are we underestimating how many people are resistant to Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura Spinney - Novelist, science journalist and author of PALE RIDER, a history of the Spanish flu
Today at 17:46
Western Cape Premier weekly dig icon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 20:10
Covid risk assessments at WC schools
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Dangers of hiking when there is inclement weather
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 20:48
By golly! That's not snow but hail!
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Le Sueur
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
11 June 2020 2:52 PM
by
"We focus on getting businesses to the other side of this crisis while preserving jobs," says Sanlam Investments' Nersan Naidoo.

Sanlam is donating R2.25 billion towards setting up three funds aimed at preserving and creating jobs.

The three separate funds will focus on different market segments, including small businesses.

Financial support may be offered as a loan or an equity investment.

Any small or medium-sized business that makes a good case for post-Covid-19 survival may apply.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Nersan Naidoo, CEO at Sanlam Investments.

Moloto asked Naidoo to explain the ins and outs of the fund, and how a business may get its hands on this money.

Jobs are what matter now…

Nersan Naidoo, CEO - Sanlam Investments

We intend to raise another R5 billion… The need is much bigger…

Nersan Naidoo, CEO - Sanlam Investments

We have a very specific focus on supporting businesses that need to make it through this Covid-19 crisis. Businesses that are sustainable… helping them get to the other side while preserving jobs…

Nersan Naidoo, CEO - Sanlam Investments

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

