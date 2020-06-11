Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now'
Sanlam is donating R2.25 billion towards setting up three funds aimed at preserving and creating jobs.
The three separate funds will focus on different market segments, including small businesses.
Financial support may be offered as a loan or an equity investment.
Any small or medium-sized business that makes a good case for post-Covid-19 survival may apply.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Nersan Naidoo, CEO at Sanlam Investments.
Moloto asked Naidoo to explain the ins and outs of the fund, and how a business may get its hands on this money.
Jobs are what matter now…Nersan Naidoo, CEO - Sanlam Investments
We intend to raise another R5 billion… The need is much bigger…Nersan Naidoo, CEO - Sanlam Investments
We have a very specific focus on supporting businesses that need to make it through this Covid-19 crisis. Businesses that are sustainable… helping them get to the other side while preserving jobs…Nersan Naidoo, CEO - Sanlam Investments
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
