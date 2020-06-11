Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
ACSA open for essential travel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Cloete - General Manager at Cape Town International Airport
Today at 17:05
How is bed capacity doing at private hospitals amid Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Smuts - Mediclinic Southern Africa’s Chief Clinical Officer
Today at 17:20
Are we underestimating how many people are resistant to Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura Spinney - Novelist, science journalist and author of PALE RIDER, a history of the Spanish flu
Today at 17:46
Western Cape Premier weekly dig icon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 20:10
Covid risk assessments at WC schools
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Dangers of hiking when there is inclement weather
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 20:48
By golly! That's not snow but hail!
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Le Sueur
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Can doctors turn away non-Covid-19 emergencies? A medical ethics prof explains With the rise in alcohol-related hospital admissions, can doctors refuse to treat certain patients? Prof Keymanthri Moodley answer... 11 June 2020 4:32 PM
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis. 11 June 2020 3:17 PM
We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system Social activist Lisa Sonn says parents of black children have a responsibility to prepare them for the private school system. 11 June 2020 2:01 PM
View all Local
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis. 11 June 2020 3:17 PM
Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates The New Nation Movement says Constitutional democracy has won following the landmark ruling allowing independent candidates to run... 11 June 2020 2:42 PM
An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents The DA, UDM, ACDP, the One South Africa Movement, and the People's Dialogue respond to the Constitutional Court ruling. 11 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now' "We focus on getting businesses to the other side of this crisis while preserving jobs," says Sanlam Investments' Nersan Naidoo. 11 June 2020 2:52 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
View all Business
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
1 in 8 South Africans intend to start a business in next 3 years - survey Kieno Kammies interviews USB's Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, co-author of a new report on entrepreneurship. 10 June 2020 3:39 PM
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag' Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time. 10 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine

11 June 2020 2:28 PM
by
Tags:
Banking
Stellenbosch
Forbes
Capitec Bank
Forbes Magazine
Personal finance
worlds best bank
World’s Best Bank Survey
World's Best Banks 2020

It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking.

Capitec Bank is South Africa’s best bank, according to Forbes magazine.

Picture credit: @CapitecBankSA

It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the ranking.

Forbes magazine’s “The World's Best Banks 2020” survey rated banks around the world on:

  • Overall recommendation and satisfaction

  • Trust

  • Terms and conditions

  • Customer service

  • Digital services

  • Financial advice

Related article: Meet the founder of Capitec Bank, named ‘Best Bank on Earth and Cheapest in SA’

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


11 June 2020 2:28 PM
by
Tags:
Banking
Stellenbosch
Forbes
Capitec Bank
Forbes Magazine
Personal finance
worlds best bank
World’s Best Bank Survey
World's Best Banks 2020

Recommended

More from MyMoney Online

don't panic.jpg

Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?

9 June 2020 3:01 PM

The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mould mildew damp moisture dampness condensation 123rf 123rflifestyle

[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money

4 June 2020 3:17 PM

Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW Polo

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression

3 June 2020 12:31 PM

Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

3 June 2020 9:06 AM

The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Receipts expenses till slips tax 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Pay less tax when working from home

27 May 2020 9:19 AM

Craig Rocher on the criteria you must meet to claim for “home offices expenses” and which expenses are deductible (NOT the phone).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump Huawei 123rf 123rfbusiness

Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...

26 May 2020 11:57 AM

Google services such as Gmail and YouTube don't work on Huawei devices, but there are workarounds, says Jan Vermeulen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paper moon bookshop second-hand books

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

21 May 2020 3:07 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gumtree-widejpg

Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need'

21 May 2020 2:12 PM

You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foodeez cookies past "best-before" date

Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

19 May 2020 9:49 AM

"We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA

Local Politics

Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now'

Business

We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system

Local

EWN Highlights

Rise in COVID-19 infections in EC must come as a huge warning - Mkhize

11 June 2020 3:53 PM

Line-up changes at 702 as Eusebius McKaiser exits, Mandy Weiner returns

11 June 2020 3:39 PM

Hangberg remains volatile after police demolish illegal structures

11 June 2020 2:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA