Can doctors turn away non-Covid-19 emergencies? A medical ethics prof explains
Professor Moodley, the Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at Stellenbosch University, says doctors cannot refuse to treat a patient presenting with a medical emergency.
The professor says healthcare professionals are bound by the regulations in the National Health Act.
Moodley explains that doctors can only refuse to treat patients if it a non-emergency, if they have been subjected to abuse or if their life has been threatened.
The professor says that refusing to treat patients with alcohol-related injuries could open the pathway for further patient discrimination.
Both ethically and legally, doctors may not refuse treatment to any patient if they present with a medical emergency.Prof Keymanthri Moodley, Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics & Law - Stellenbosch University
As long as there is a medical emergency presented to a hospital, irrespective of who the patient is, there is an obligation on the healthcare workers and the system to treat the patient.Prof Keymanthri Moodley, Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics & Law - Stellenbosch University
The only instance when doctors may decide not to treat a patient is if it's a non-emergency situation and the patient is being abusive or threatening the life of the healthcare professional.Prof Keymanthri Moodley, Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics & Law - Stellenbosch University
It's very difficult to take a route where we choose patients based on the conditions they present based on blame.Prof Keymanthri Moodley, Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics & Law - Stellenbosch University
The cause [of the emergency] will not be taken into account, the condition of the patient on presentation [will].Prof Keymanthri Moodley, Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics & Law - Stellenbosch University
It's very much up to society to think carefully, especially during this pandemic, about whether they want to overload the health system or not.Prof Keymanthri Moodley, Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics & Law - Stellenbosch University
