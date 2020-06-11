'They say we must go back to China' - Covid-19 sparks rise in sinophobia in SA
The founder of a website set up to celebrate Chinese culture in South Africa says she's seen a rise in sinophobia since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Taryn Lock was born and raised in Johannesburg and is third generation South African Chinese. She is the founder of Proudly Chinese SA.
Lock spoke to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about the racialization of the coronavirus pandemic and how South Africans of Asian descent are being targetted.
There's been a lot of hateful comments because people are assuming we are responsible for the virus.Taryn Lock, Founder - Proudly Chinese SA
They've been putting this hate speech on social media...[saying] we must go back to China...all these hateful comments.Taryn Lock, Founder - Proudly Chinese SA
Lock says it's something being experienced by Asians around the world.
It's so sad that the Chinese race is being blamed.Taryn Lock, Founder - Proudly Chinese SA
It's very hurtful to hear.Taryn Lock, Founder - Proudly Chinese SA
Taryn says while hurtful, she tries to use the negative comments as a learning opportunity:
I do try to educate people. I see it as an opportunity to enlighten people that they should not judge people based on their race.Taryn Lock, Founder - Proudly Chinese SA
Listen as Taryn Lock speaks to Pippa Hudson about sinophobia in South Africa:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now'
"We focus on getting businesses to the other side of this crisis while preserving jobs," says Sanlam Investments' Nersan Naidoo.Read More
Economy could recover by 2022, adding 8 million jobs - Dr Pali Lehohla
Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa.Read More
Will Covid-19 affect South Africa's divorce rate?
With couples being forced together during lockdown, Lester Kiewit asks whether we'll see a spike in the country's divorce rate.Read More
Do we really need (more) shopping malls?
If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel.Read More
[LISTEN] How TB prepared the city's night shelters for Covid-19
Haven Night Shelter CEO Hassan Khan explains how they're assisting street people during the current pandemic and cold front.Read More
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'
Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.Read More
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'
Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.Read More
[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown
Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing.Read More
'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'
"We fight those regulations," says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. "We’ve all got to play a role!"Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff - WC Health
Western Cape Department of Health's Dr Keith Cloete says R11 million was spent on PPE for Groote Schuur Hospital in April alone.Read More