'They say we must go back to China' - Covid-19 sparks rise in sinophobia in SA





The founder of a website set up to celebrate Chinese culture in South Africa says she's seen a rise in sinophobia since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taryn Lock was born and raised in Johannesburg and is third generation South African Chinese. She is the founder of Proudly Chinese SA.

Lock spoke to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about the racialization of the coronavirus pandemic and how South Africans of Asian descent are being targetted.

There's been a lot of hateful comments because people are assuming we are responsible for the virus. Taryn Lock, Founder - Proudly Chinese SA

They've been putting this hate speech on social media...[saying] we must go back to China...all these hateful comments. Taryn Lock, Founder - Proudly Chinese SA

Lock says it's something being experienced by Asians around the world.

It's so sad that the Chinese race is being blamed. Taryn Lock, Founder - Proudly Chinese SA

It's very hurtful to hear. Taryn Lock, Founder - Proudly Chinese SA

Taryn says while hurtful, she tries to use the negative comments as a learning opportunity:

I do try to educate people. I see it as an opportunity to enlighten people that they should not judge people based on their race. Taryn Lock, Founder - Proudly Chinese SA

Listen as Taryn Lock speaks to Pippa Hudson about sinophobia in South Africa: