



Is the world really better off as a result of social media?

The Money Show interviews Arthur Goldstuck, MD at World Wide Worx.

It's become the default channel for most people to express themselves so anybody think they can be a broadcaster simply by going on to Facebook or Twitter... Arthur Goldstuck, World Wide Worx

Brands have discovered that there are ways to use social media very effectively and it is brands that's driving social media in most cases...in the youth market it's slightly different but for older people; they are coming to new social media platforms because brands are driving them there in many cases... Arthur Goldstuck, World Wide Worx

What makes LinkedIn really stand out now is that you get quality engagement with people who are not only identifiable but also behaving themselves in the best of manners because they understand that their peers are watching them on that platform. Arthur Goldstuck, World Wide Worx

This article first appeared on 702 : The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it