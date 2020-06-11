Structures demolished in Hangberg were occupied says community leader
It's being alleged that a number of structures torn down in Hangberg in Hout Bay on Thursday were occupied.
The claims go against a tweet posted by the City of Cape Town which states that 'two UNOCCUPIED illegally erected structures in Hangberg' were dismantled as part of a joint operation with the South African Police Service and law enforcement.
But Hout Bay community leader Roscoe Jacobs says that just not true.
Click below to hear from Jacobs and Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi
We went to one of the structures and there were beds and stuff...Roscoe Jacobs, Community leader - Hout Bay
We see that this is a narrative from the City of Cape Town and time and time they've been proven wrong in this regard.Roscoe Jacobs, Community leader - Hout Bay
But Jacobs' claims are disputed by Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi:
The difference between me and Roscoe is that I was on-site...what he's saying is nonsense...he's talking hearsay.Malusi Booi, Human Settlements Mayco Member - City of Cape Town
Any structure that is occupied by law we cannot remove people.Malusi Booi, Human Settlements Mayco Member - City of Cape Town
Booi says the presence of beds is a 'strategy' used by those building illegal structures.
What they want to do is be able to come back to us and say that site is occupied.Malusi Booi, Human Settlements Mayco Member - City of Cape Town
The City, as part of a joint operation with the South African Police Service and law enforcement bodies, dismantled two UNOCCUPIED illegally erected structures in Hangberg this morning. One ‘structure’ was only the foundation bricks and cement. pic.twitter.com/0FefR7DwwD— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 11, 2020
More from Local
Attorneys take legal action against CT Deeds Office over repeated closures
The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) has launched an urgent court application in an effort to take the Cape Town Deeds Office to task.Read More
'They say we must go back to China' - Covid-19 sparks rise in sinophobia in SA
The founder of Proudly Chinese SA says there's been an increase in hate speech since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
Can doctors turn away non-Covid-19 emergencies? A medical ethics prof explains
With the rise in alcohol-related hospital admissions, can doctors refuse to treat certain patients? Prof Keymanthri Moodley answers.Read More
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA
DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system
Social activist Lisa Sonn says parents of black children have a responsibility to prepare them for the private school system.Read More
[VIDEO] Heartbreaking funeral as Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest
Tshegofatso's aunt knelt and begged South Africa to stop killing women, giving flowers to all the men at the funeral.Read More
Independent candidates may contest future elections, ConCourt rules
Parliament has 24 months to make the necessary constitutional changes to allow independent candidates to stand for elections in SA.Read More
Will Covid-19 affect South Africa's divorce rate?
With couples being forced together during lockdown, Lester Kiewit asks whether we'll see a spike in the country's divorce rate.Read More
Acsa determined to survive as global aviation industry takes nosedive, says CEO
The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa)'s new CEO says the state-owned enterprise has a strategy in place to survive the industry's global decline.Read More
[LISTEN] How TB prepared the city's night shelters for Covid-19
Haven Night Shelter CEO Hassan Khan explains how they're assisting street people during the current pandemic and cold front.Read More