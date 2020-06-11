Streaming issues? Report here
Structures demolished in Hangberg were occupied says community leader

11 June 2020 5:58 PM
by
Tags:
Hout Bay
Hangberg
Malusi Booi
illegal structures
roscoe jacobs

Residents of Hangberg in Hout Bay claim structures demolished on Thursday were occupied, but the CoCT disagrees.

It's being alleged that a number of structures torn down in Hangberg in Hout Bay on Thursday were occupied.

The claims go against a tweet posted by the City of Cape Town which states that 'two UNOCCUPIED illegally erected structures in Hangberg' were dismantled as part of a joint operation with the South African Police Service and law enforcement.

But Hout Bay community leader Roscoe Jacobs says that just not true.

Click below to hear from Jacobs and Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi

We went to one of the structures and there were beds and stuff...

Roscoe Jacobs, Community leader - Hout Bay

We see that this is a narrative from the City of Cape Town and time and time they've been proven wrong in this regard.

Roscoe Jacobs, Community leader - Hout Bay

But Jacobs' claims are disputed by Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi:

The difference between me and Roscoe is that I was on-site...what he's saying is nonsense...he's talking hearsay.

Malusi Booi, Human Settlements Mayco Member - City of Cape Town

Any structure that is occupied by law we cannot remove people.

Malusi Booi, Human Settlements Mayco Member - City of Cape Town

Booi says the presence of beds is a 'strategy' used by those building illegal structures.

What they want to do is be able to come back to us and say that site is occupied.

Malusi Booi, Human Settlements Mayco Member - City of Cape Town

