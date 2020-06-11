WC Premier: We'll start opening up Covid-19 testing once backlog is eliminated
Winde says health authorities will update and expand the provincial testing strategy once the province has caught up with all its testing.
Currently, the Western Cape only tests people over 55, people with comorbidities as well as healthcare workers.
RELATED: Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats
The backlog has dropped significantly from last week, Winde explains.
The backlog went down from the previous week of 28,000, down to 3,700 as of yesterday [Wednesday].Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Today or tomorrow, we should have no backlog. We'll see whether we can keep that at that rate.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
If we can manage for a few days, then we will also start to have a change in regime... We'll move away from just focusing on comorbidities and [people] older than 55 and [people] in our frontline to open it up to more people.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to the Premier in conversation with John Maytham:
