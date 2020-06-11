Streaming issues? Report here
WC Premier: We'll start opening up Covid-19 testing once backlog is eliminated

11 June 2020 6:54 PM
Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Covid-19 testing
Western Cape Covid-19 testing
testing strategy
testing backlog
Covid-19 test backlog

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province’s Covid-19 testing backlog should be cleared by the end of the week.

Winde says health authorities will update and expand the provincial testing strategy once the province has caught up with all its testing.

Currently, the Western Cape only tests people over 55, people with comorbidities as well as healthcare workers.

RELATED: Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats

The backlog has dropped significantly from last week, Winde explains.

The backlog went down from the previous week of 28,000, down to 3,700 as of yesterday [Wednesday].

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Today or tomorrow, we should have no backlog. We'll see whether we can keep that at that rate.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

If we can manage for a few days, then we will also start to have a change in regime... We'll move away from just focusing on comorbidities and [people] older than 55 and [people] in our frontline to open it up to more people.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Listen to the Premier in conversation with John Maytham:


Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Covid-19 testing
Western Cape Covid-19 testing
testing strategy
testing backlog
Covid-19 test backlog

