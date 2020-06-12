'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
New sports regulations for alert level 3
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aslam Moosajee - ENS Executive | Dispute Resolution
Today at 15:20
SA's flu season has still not arrived - is this good or bad?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sibongile Walaza - medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 15:40
Julia Raphaely on the most difficult decision she has ever had to make
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Raphaely - CEO at Associated Media Publishing
Today at 15:50
Thrombolysis and Dual Antiplatelet Therapy in COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Vernon Louw - Head Of The Clinical Haematology Unit In The Department Of Internal Medicine at The University Of The Free State
Today at 16:10
100 days of Covid- how well has our government done?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nel - co-principal investigator with Professor Helen Rees at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Covid from the eyes of an intern doctor at Tygerberg Hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Goldschagg - 2 year medical intern at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 17:05
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second wave
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Stutt - co-led the study at Cambridge
Today at 17:20
Different laws are being trialled as Super Rugby gets back this weekend.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
#AnHourWith... Tracey Lange
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Lange
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eight most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa. 12 June 2020 2:11 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
View all Local
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party. 12 June 2020 10:37 AM
'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction' Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations. 12 June 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa. 12 June 2020 2:11 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction'

12 June 2020 7:47 AM
by
Tags:
Hout Bay
Hangberg

Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations.

Hangberg residents clashed with law enforcement yesterday. Where to from here?

Local councillor Roberto Quintas speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

Quintas explains that Thursday's operation was a long time in the planning to take down structures built illegally on the City of Cape Town property reserved for open spaces, parks, utilised for waste removal, a pump station and a creche in the area.

RELATED: Structures demolished in Hangberg were occupied says community leader

The operation yesterday was a demolition, not an eviction. Evictions would not be allowed at this point in lockdown level 3. It would require a High Court order which would not be granted during this period as there is a stay on all evictions across the country.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

He explains what Thursday's operation involved.

It was the demolition of four unoccupied and incomplete structures that are being built illegally on land as a result of land invasion and trespass.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

He says the properties are being built illegally.

The people were served with notices and warnings repeatedly over the past few months as a result of complaints coming in by the community of Hangberg about the illegal building in the area.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

These people who were served with notices and warnings to cease building chose not to do so, adds Quintas.

The commanding agency of operations such as this is Public Order Policing and Quintas says they set the date over a week ago for the demolition.

It's incredibly unfortunate that the optics appear terrible in terms of the weather, but it must be reiterated and reinforced that nobody was evicted.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

Nobody resulted in being homeless or without a roof over their head last night. Every single person is staying somewhere already and is building illegally on land invaded property.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

The Hangberg area has an informal development zone, called the Hangberg in situ development area (EDA), where it is legal to erect structures, he explains.

People are able to build homes in that area where the City is able to deliver services and it is actually zoned, allowed, and permitted for informal development.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

These (structures) are being built outside of that area.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

He says the City is concerned about the housing shortage and backlog and that is why EDA was set up where services are being rolled out as informal homes are built in the allocated zone.

However, there are individuals in the community who will test the letter of the law and will build in areas that are not suitable where they are warned to cease building but will not do so.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

The area with the illegal structures is over the road from an established part of the Hangberg community, he says.

There are elderly members of the Hangberg community who have lived there for years worked in the fishing industry, who have managed to purchase and create their own first-time home and primary assets. They are also directly affected by this.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

He says the area across the road is also a sand dune which is unsafe for building and is also part of a biodiversity realm.

The existing creche in that area is on a flat area of land adjacent to the dunes, he explains. This accommodates children from Hangberg. It also has a small park that was earmarked for a 5-aside soccer pitch as well as an electricity sub-station at the road level along with a waste disposal drop-off point.

A lot of the excavation is happening behind these on the slopes next to these and causing blockages and interference for the City's services which affects the community - and also impact the park and recreational space.

Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay

Listen to the interview below:


12 June 2020 7:47 AM
by
Tags:
Hout Bay
Hangberg

Recommended

More from Local

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

12 June 2020 2:49 PM

The Mother City is the eight most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats

12 June 2020 2:11 PM

Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam

12 June 2020 1:00 PM

Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from struggling businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cinema movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen

12 June 2020 12:48 PM

Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

12 June 2020 12:40 PM

This virus is going to stick with us for years, says Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medical-health-pexels-photo-1919236jpeg

Bloem doctor who allowed patients to pay what they could afford closes practice

12 June 2020 12:02 PM

Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros, who was nicknamed "The Walk-in Doctor" explains why he closed down his practice in Westdene, Bloemfontein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

great white shark.jpg

'Understanding the diet of SA’s great white sharks is key to their conservation'

12 June 2020 11:12 AM

Why are South Africa’s great white sharks disappearing? A marine biologist explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vascular system virus coronavirus blood vessel covid-19 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

12 June 2020 10:10 AM

Dr Jaco Laubscher (a physician specialising in vascular biology) shares findings that may revolutionise how we treat Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-covid-19-testing-swab-coronavirusjpg

WC Premier: We'll start opening up Covid-19 testing once backlog is eliminated

11 June 2020 6:54 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province’s Covid-19 testing backlog should be cleared by the end of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Attorneys take legal action against CT Deeds Office over repeated closures

11 June 2020 6:20 PM

The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) has launched an urgent court application in an effort to take the Cape Town Deeds Office to task.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Cinema movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen

12 June 2020 12:48 PM

Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2019 Langa Red Cross Society voting station 06

Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you

12 June 2020 10:37 AM

Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

patricia-de-lille-ctjpg

G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA

11 June 2020 3:17 PM

DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC

Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates

11 June 2020 2:42 PM

The New Nation Movement says Constitutional democracy has won following the landmark ruling allowing independent candidates to run for elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191020mmusi

An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents

11 June 2020 1:14 PM

The DA, UDM, ACDP, the One South Africa Movement, and the People's Dialogue respond to the Constitutional Court ruling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parliament South African Parliament National Assembly politics

We may be able to elect independent candidates to legislature

11 June 2020 10:00 AM

Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the far-reaching ramifications of a judgment ruling that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hairdresser with face mask and face shield 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'

10 June 2020 2:05 PM

Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-minister-bheki-celepng

'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'

10 June 2020 12:09 PM

Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain National Park Cape Town SANParks 123rflifestyel 123rf

[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown

10 June 2020 11:53 AM

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-fimagejpg

'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'

10 June 2020 9:22 AM

"We fight those regulations," says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. "We’ve all got to play a role!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Bloem doctor who allowed patients to pay what they could afford closes practice

Local

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Police unable to stop train arson attacks - Ombud

12 June 2020 2:43 PM

56 Gauteng schools closed after teachers, pupils test positive for COVID-19

12 June 2020 2:28 PM

DA court bid to overturn ban on hairdressers postponed

12 June 2020 12:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA