'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction'
Hangberg residents clashed with law enforcement yesterday. Where to from here?
Local councillor Roberto Quintas speaks to Refilwe Moloto.
Quintas explains that Thursday's operation was a long time in the planning to take down structures built illegally on the City of Cape Town property reserved for open spaces, parks, utilised for waste removal, a pump station and a creche in the area.
RELATED: Structures demolished in Hangberg were occupied says community leader
The operation yesterday was a demolition, not an eviction. Evictions would not be allowed at this point in lockdown level 3. It would require a High Court order which would not be granted during this period as there is a stay on all evictions across the country.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
He explains what Thursday's operation involved.
It was the demolition of four unoccupied and incomplete structures that are being built illegally on land as a result of land invasion and trespass.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
He says the properties are being built illegally.
The people were served with notices and warnings repeatedly over the past few months as a result of complaints coming in by the community of Hangberg about the illegal building in the area.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
These people who were served with notices and warnings to cease building chose not to do so, adds Quintas.
The commanding agency of operations such as this is Public Order Policing and Quintas says they set the date over a week ago for the demolition.
It's incredibly unfortunate that the optics appear terrible in terms of the weather, but it must be reiterated and reinforced that nobody was evicted.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
Nobody resulted in being homeless or without a roof over their head last night. Every single person is staying somewhere already and is building illegally on land invaded property.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
The Hangberg area has an informal development zone, called the Hangberg in situ development area (EDA), where it is legal to erect structures, he explains.
People are able to build homes in that area where the City is able to deliver services and it is actually zoned, allowed, and permitted for informal development.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
These (structures) are being built outside of that area.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
He says the City is concerned about the housing shortage and backlog and that is why EDA was set up where services are being rolled out as informal homes are built in the allocated zone.
However, there are individuals in the community who will test the letter of the law and will build in areas that are not suitable where they are warned to cease building but will not do so.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
The area with the illegal structures is over the road from an established part of the Hangberg community, he says.
There are elderly members of the Hangberg community who have lived there for years worked in the fishing industry, who have managed to purchase and create their own first-time home and primary assets. They are also directly affected by this.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
He says the area across the road is also a sand dune which is unsafe for building and is also part of a biodiversity realm.
The existing creche in that area is on a flat area of land adjacent to the dunes, he explains. This accommodates children from Hangberg. It also has a small park that was earmarked for a 5-aside soccer pitch as well as an electricity sub-station at the road level along with a waste disposal drop-off point.
A lot of the excavation is happening behind these on the slopes next to these and causing blockages and interference for the City's services which affects the community - and also impact the park and recreational space.Roberto Quintas, Local councillor - Hout Bay
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'
The Mother City is the eight most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice.Read More
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats
Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa.Read More
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam
Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from struggling businesses.Read More
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen
Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.Read More
Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association
This virus is going to stick with us for years, says Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association.Read More
Bloem doctor who allowed patients to pay what they could afford closes practice
Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros, who was nicknamed "The Walk-in Doctor" explains why he closed down his practice in Westdene, Bloemfontein.Read More
'Understanding the diet of SA’s great white sharks is key to their conservation'
Why are South Africa’s great white sharks disappearing? A marine biologist explains.Read More
'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'
Dr Jaco Laubscher (a physician specialising in vascular biology) shares findings that may revolutionise how we treat Covid-19.Read More
WC Premier: We'll start opening up Covid-19 testing once backlog is eliminated
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province’s Covid-19 testing backlog should be cleared by the end of the week.Read More
Attorneys take legal action against CT Deeds Office over repeated closures
The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) has launched an urgent court application in an effort to take the Cape Town Deeds Office to task.Read More
More from Politics
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen
Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.Read More
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you
Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party.Read More
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA
DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates
The New Nation Movement says Constitutional democracy has won following the landmark ruling allowing independent candidates to run for elections.Read More
An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents
The DA, UDM, ACDP, the One South Africa Movement, and the People's Dialogue respond to the Constitutional Court ruling.Read More
We may be able to elect independent candidates to legislature
Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the far-reaching ramifications of a judgment ruling that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional.Read More
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'
Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.Read More
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'
Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.Read More
[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown
Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing.Read More
'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'
"We fight those regulations," says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. "We’ve all got to play a role!"Read More