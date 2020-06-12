'Understanding the diet of SA’s great white sharks is key to their conservation'





Shark researcher Dr Enrico Gennari says the key to protecting the great white shark is to protect its prey.

Gennari, a South African-based marine biologist who specialises in the study of these apex predators, says that great white sharks migrate because of their dietary needs.

Research into the diets of great white sharks provides a better understanding of how these predators can be protected.

A 1991 study by the Natal Sharks Board showed that more than 40% of the great white shark's diet in South Africa was based on smaller shark species and fish.

Gennari says research has shown that great white sharks move from Seal Island in False Bay to inshore areas in summer due to the increased presence of smaller sharks and other fish species.

Great white sharks seem to be disappearing because their diets are under threat due to other long-line fishing vessels that have been targeting smaller shark species.

Gennari says other bottom-feeding sharks and fish are being "overexploited" and aren't fished in a sustainable manner - something which he says the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries needs to regulate.

There's plenty of evidence that the great white shark relies on small shark and fish species. Dr Enrico Gennari, Shark Researcher - Oceans Research Institute

Even in winter, in Mossel Bay for instance, where we have juvenile white sharks, they are still looking for those aggregations of shark and fish. Dr Enrico Gennari, Shark Researcher - Oceans Research Institute

We need to manage those resources to ensure the conversation of great white sharks in South Africa. Dr Enrico Gennari, Shark Researcher - Oceans Research Institute

Listen to the insightful discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: