'Understanding the diet of SA’s great white sharks is key to their conservation'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
New sports regulations for alert level 3
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aslam Moosajee - ENS Executive | Dispute Resolution
Today at 15:20
SA's flu season has still not arrived - is this good or bad?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sibongile Walaza - medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 15:40
Julia Raphaely on the most difficult decision she has ever had to make
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Raphaely - CEO at Associated Media Publishing
Today at 15:50
Thrombolysis and Dual Antiplatelet Therapy in COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Vernon Louw - Head Of The Clinical Haematology Unit In The Department Of Internal Medicine at The University Of The Free State
Today at 16:10
100 days of Covid- how well has our government done?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nel - co-principal investigator with Professor Helen Rees at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Covid from the eyes of an intern doctor at Tygerberg Hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Goldschagg - 2 year medical intern at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 17:05
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second wave
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Stutt - co-led the study at Cambridge
Today at 17:20
Different laws are being trialled as Super Rugby gets back this weekend.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
#AnHourWith... Tracey Lange
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Lange
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eight most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa. 12 June 2020 2:11 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
View all Local
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party. 12 June 2020 10:37 AM
'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction' Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations. 12 June 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa. 12 June 2020 2:11 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Understanding the diet of SA’s great white sharks is key to their conservation'

12 June 2020 11:12 AM
by
Tags:
Great white sharks
migration
marine biology
shark species
great white shark conservation

Why are South Africa’s great white sharks disappearing? A marine biologist explains.

Shark researcher Dr Enrico Gennari says the key to protecting the great white shark is to protect its prey.

Gennari, a South African-based marine biologist who specialises in the study of these apex predators, says that great white sharks migrate because of their dietary needs.

Research into the diets of great white sharks provides a better understanding of how these predators can be protected.

A 1991 study by the Natal Sharks Board showed that more than 40% of the great white shark's diet in South Africa was based on smaller shark species and fish.

Gennari says research has shown that great white sharks move from Seal Island in False Bay to inshore areas in summer due to the increased presence of smaller sharks and other fish species.

Great white sharks seem to be disappearing because their diets are under threat due to other long-line fishing vessels that have been targeting smaller shark species.

Gennari says other bottom-feeding sharks and fish are being "overexploited" and aren't fished in a sustainable manner - something which he says the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries needs to regulate.

There's plenty of evidence that the great white shark relies on small shark and fish species.

Dr Enrico Gennari, Shark Researcher - Oceans Research Institute

Even in winter, in Mossel Bay for instance, where we have juvenile white sharks, they are still looking for those aggregations of shark and fish.

Dr Enrico Gennari, Shark Researcher - Oceans Research Institute

We need to manage those resources to ensure the conversation of great white sharks in South Africa.

Dr Enrico Gennari, Shark Researcher - Oceans Research Institute

Listen to the insightful discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


12 June 2020 11:12 AM
by
Tags:
Great white sharks
migration
marine biology
shark species
great white shark conservation

Recommended

More from Local

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

12 June 2020 2:49 PM

The Mother City is the eight most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats

12 June 2020 2:11 PM

Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam

12 June 2020 1:00 PM

Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from struggling businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cinema movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen

12 June 2020 12:48 PM

Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

12 June 2020 12:40 PM

This virus is going to stick with us for years, says Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medical-health-pexels-photo-1919236jpeg

Bloem doctor who allowed patients to pay what they could afford closes practice

12 June 2020 12:02 PM

Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros, who was nicknamed "The Walk-in Doctor" explains why he closed down his practice in Westdene, Bloemfontein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vascular system virus coronavirus blood vessel covid-19 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

12 June 2020 10:10 AM

Dr Jaco Laubscher (a physician specialising in vascular biology) shares findings that may revolutionise how we treat Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20170915 Hangberg protest 03

'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction'

12 June 2020 7:47 AM

Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-covid-19-testing-swab-coronavirusjpg

WC Premier: We'll start opening up Covid-19 testing once backlog is eliminated

11 June 2020 6:54 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province’s Covid-19 testing backlog should be cleared by the end of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Attorneys take legal action against CT Deeds Office over repeated closures

11 June 2020 6:20 PM

The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) has launched an urgent court application in an effort to take the Cape Town Deeds Office to task.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Bloem doctor who allowed patients to pay what they could afford closes practice

Local

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Police unable to stop train arson attacks - Ombud

12 June 2020 2:43 PM

56 Gauteng schools closed after teachers, pupils test positive for COVID-19

12 June 2020 2:28 PM

DA court bid to overturn ban on hairdressers postponed

12 June 2020 12:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA