Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you





The Constitutional Court on Thursday handed down judgment declaring the Electoral Act unconstitutional saying the current legislation strips eligible citizens of the right not to form or join a political party.

The court ruled has ruled that the act be reviewed over the next 24 months to ensure that independent candidates could stand for election.

There is still much to understand about the upcoming changes to the Electoral Act. Refilwe Moloto talks to Kimera Chetty from the Helen Suzman Foundation.

It is an incredibly significant judgment. Kimera Chetty, Legal Researcher - Helen Suzman Foundation

But just to clarify, what the judgment does very clearly, is it doesn't venture into value judgments about which electoral system is better and where do we get more accountability. Kimera Chetty, Legal Researcher - Helen Suzman Foundation

This is a judgment that affirms a political right and is really an interpretive exercise on the majority of the court, that part of our political right is to stand for political office as adult individuals. Kimera Chetty, Legal Researcher - Helen Suzman Foundation

She says the court was persuaded that in local municipal elections, proportional representation system along with constituency representation does work.

The majority of the court found that in the reading of the Constitution there was nothing that prevents this extending to national and provincial legislatures.

What this means is that there is an opportunity for independent candidates to stand in our provincial and national parliament. Kimera Chetty, Legal Researcher - Helen Suzman Foundation

In the 24 months that the court has given Parliament to amend the Electoral Act, that mix needs to be worked out, she says

So that we end up with a system of proportional representation at the end of the day, but that still allows independents to occupy seats in the provincial and national legislatures. Kimera Chetty, Legal Researcher - Helen Suzman Foundation

Whether this will result in greater accountability remains to be seen, she adds.

it will be a bit of wait and see what Parliament ends up producing. Kimera Chetty, Legal Researcher - Helen Suzman Foundation

She says there does need to be a public consultation process over the next two years.

We know that in the current system many people feel accountability is lacking because of the party-list system. Kimera Chetty, Legal Researcher - Helen Suzman Foundation

This may result in voters feeling they can hold a candidate personally accountable rather than that elected official being accountable to their party first, she says.

Listen to Kimera Chetty's analysis below: