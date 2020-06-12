Bloem doctor who allowed patients to pay what they could afford closes practice





11 months after he opened his practice where patients paid what they could afford, Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros had to close it down.

The general practitioner, who only graduated at 51-years-old, started his practice last year where the average patient paid R100 per consultation.

He saw over 6,000 people over the 11 month period before closing down at the end of April.

The Bloemfontein doctor charged his patients only what they could afford, whether it was R5 or R500.

A visit to the GP usually costs around R600.

RELATED: Meet Paulo de Valdoleiros, the doctor who charges only what patients can afford

When the lockdown began in South Africa, Dr De Valdoleiros says more and more patients could not afford to pay for their consultation.

Meanwhile, his bills were piling up. As a result, the doctor says he has had to leave his home because of strained finances.

Dr De Valdoleiros is currently selling face masks and sanitisers to get by.

He has learnt a lot over the past year and says the work of general practitioners can be very unrewarding.

I closed the practice at the end of April. We were there for 11 months - almost a year. Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros, GP

The first 10 months were difficult, personal things started falling behind but I tried to come up with some other ideas to create income streams so that the practice could continue. Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros, GP

After the lockdown, things deteriorated. Not in the number of patients attending but in the number of patients unable to pay anything. Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros, GP

Our income for April was less than R3,000... There's rent, the medicine accounts with suppliers, the salary of the person helping me at reception, and then the doctor should be paid too, I guess. Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros, GP

I was busy from 7 until 5... In hindsight, the system was abused. Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros, GP

Listen to his inspiring story on Today with Kieno Kammies: