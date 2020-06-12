Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam
Non-profit organisations (NPOs) have played a crucial role in providing social relief to thousands for impoverished communities during the lockdown.
Many of them rely primarily on donations and business support through corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives.
With the devastating impact that Covid-19 is having on the economy, the NPO sector under threat, says Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.
At the same time, the demand for their support services is rapidly rising.
Dr Bam says businesses have an important role to play in ensuring the survival of non-profits as the resources put towards their social investment initiatives dwindles.
He argues that businesses need to see their CSI relationships with NPO as transformative, not transactional.
The impact on business is definitely going to have an impact on the NGO sector.Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact - University of Stellenbosch Business School
It would be unfortunate if businesses become too self-interested in ensuring their own survival without having an outward-looking focus looking at what the general impact is going to be on society.Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact - University of Stellenbosch Business School
It's going to be extremely hard for businesses to operate in a transactional way because if we experience the effect of a pandemic like this again, it's really going to be devastating for this country.Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact - University of Stellenbosch Business School
You've got to stop looking at NPOs as beneficiaries... you actually have to be able to see them as a critical part and core component of how it is that you do business in society.Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact - University of Stellenbosch Business School
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
