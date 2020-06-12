Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam

12 June 2020 1:00 PM
by
Tags:
NPOs
non-profit organisations
social relief
Covid-19 business support
NPO sector
financial support
Dr Armand Bam

Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from struggling businesses.

Non-profit organisations (NPOs) have played a crucial role in providing social relief to thousands for impoverished communities during the lockdown.

Many of them rely primarily on donations and business support through corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives.

With the devastating impact that Covid-19 is having on the economy, the NPO sector under threat, says Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

At the same time, the demand for their support services is rapidly rising.

Dr Bam says businesses have an important role to play in ensuring the survival of non-profits as the resources put towards their social investment initiatives dwindles.

He argues that businesses need to see their CSI relationships with NPO as transformative, not transactional.

The impact on business is definitely going to have an impact on the NGO sector.

Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact - University of Stellenbosch Business School

It would be unfortunate if businesses become too self-interested in ensuring their own survival without having an outward-looking focus looking at what the general impact is going to be on society.

Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact - University of Stellenbosch Business School

It's going to be extremely hard for businesses to operate in a transactional way because if we experience the effect of a pandemic like this again, it's really going to be devastating for this country.

Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact - University of Stellenbosch Business School

You've got to stop looking at NPOs as beneficiaries... you actually have to be able to see them as a critical part and core component of how it is that you do business in society.

Dr Armand Bam, Head of Social Impact - University of Stellenbosch Business School

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


