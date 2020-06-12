Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association





"As a parent myself, I know that our number one priority is always the safety of our children,” said Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday.

“We have followed top medical advice in supporting the decision to re-open schools safely in this province.

“Children biologically contain SARS-CoV-2 better than adults, are less likely to get sick if infected, have milder disease, are unlikely to die from Covid-19, and are probably less infectious than adults," he said.

A teacher takes the temperature and sanitises the hands of a pupil returning to Olivenhoutbosch Secondary School on 8 June 2020. Picture: Gauteng Provincial Government.

Professor Mignon McCulloch - Head of Paediatrics at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital – agrees with Winde.

“The benefits of getting most children back to school exceed that of keeping them at home,” said McCulloch.

The Red Cross Children’s Hospital supports getting kids back to school, provided precautions (e.g. handwashing, wearing of facemasks, distancing, etc.) are adhered to.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at the SA Paediatrician Association.

This virus is going to stick with us for, possibly, years. Not everybody can learn online… Lots of kids have their only meal of the day at school… the safety of unsupervised kids… Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatrician Association

Children seem to acquire and transmit it less… Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatrician Association

It’s more dangerous taking your child to the shopping centre with you than sending her to school in a controlled environment… Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatrician Association

From studies around the world… most adults get it from other adults… Children spread this far less… Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatrician Association

Children are great copycats… There are guides online… explain why it’s important to wear a facemask and to keep your hands clean… Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatrician Association

About 0.25% of cases in South Africa are people under 20… Studies in the UK show less than 0.1% of children under 15 have died from it… We’ve had two children die at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital, but both had significant comorbidities… Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatrician Association

In adults, up to 50% of people are asymptomatic… Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatrician Association

Keeping children out of full-time education [until the pandemic ends] is impossible… We approve of a staggered approach [of getting kids back to school] … Our hospitals aren’t full of children with Covid, unlike adults… Professor Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - SA Paediatrician Association

